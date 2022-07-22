WATCH: Tree hugging competition delights at Morvern Games and Gala Week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tree huggers assembled in Ardnamurchan as part of a week-long games and gala week on the peninsular.

Showing the love for the forest competitors had to take the event seriously to even take part.

The competition, run by An Darach Forest Therapy, part of Darach Social Croft, saw more than 25 competitors when it had hoped for 10.

And the winner is…

The competition was the first Scottish Tree Hugging Championship, which took place this afternoon on the Ardtornish Estate as part of the Morvern Games and Gala Week.

The event was run in association with the World Tree Hugging Championships held annually in the HaliPuu Forest in Levi, Lapland, Finland.

Organisers said: “The winner was Alasdair Firth.

“We expected 10 people to take part, hoped for 15 and got 25 competitors. There were probably 25 spectators too.”

The events

Speed Hugging: Most trees hugged in one minute. In a clearly marked area, hugging as many trees as possible in one minute, each hug lasting a minimum of five seconds

Dedication: Most dedicated hug, showing presence, intention, love, respect etc, of a specific tree of the participant’s choice, lasting a maximum of one minute

Freestyle: Most creative hug. Style open to participant’s own interpretation, one tree only, lasting a maximum of one minute

The Tree Hugging Championships were judged by a panel of independent judges who have an interest in trees, the environment and ‘green health’.

They were Louise Emslie, a ‘green health’ ranger, Cairngorms National Park, Councillor Kate Willis for Fort William and Ardnamurchan and Nic Goddard, journalist and nature-based eco-artist.

For more about the games and gala week – and a survivor’s party visit the groups Facebook page.