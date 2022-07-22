Police seize £30,000-worth of cocaine from car near Boat of Garten

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drugs with a potential street value of £30,000 were seized from a car in the Boat of Garten area.

A Seat Leon vehicle was stopped by road policing officers yesterday, Thursday, when controlled drugs, alleged to be cocaine, were seized.

The vehicle was stopped on the A95 at Drumuillie near Boat of Garten.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged, he appeared in court in Inverness earlier today.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.30pm, officers had cause to stop and search a Seat Leon motor car and recovered the controlled drugs, believed to be cocaine.

“A 33 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the find and was due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Significant seizure

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Detective Inspector Andy Ingram, said: “This was a significant seizure of Class A drugs”.

“Police Scotland will continue to target and disrupt drug supply in all of our communities, even in the most remote areas.”

“If you have information or concerns about drugs within the local community, do not hesitate to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”