Surgery resumes at Western Isles Hospital following Covid outbreak

Surgical procedures at the Western Isles Hospital in Lewis have resumed following an outbreak of Covid.

NHS Western Isles (NHSWI) was forced to close both the hospital’s surgical ward and medical ward two to new admissions after a number of positive Covid cases were discovered.

Patients who were due to have surgical procedures were being contacted by the hospital to make other arrangements.

All-but-essential visiting to other wards was also cancelled to help contain the spread of the virus.

Health bosses have confirmed today both wards have now reopened to new admissions.

Visiting restrictions lifted

Visiting arrangements have also been relaxed so that all patients will be permitted one visit every day from two visitors whilst in hospital.

The visitors no longer have to be designated for the duration of a patient’s stay, so patients can now have different visitors on different days.

The only exceptions to the rule is when a patient tests positive for Covid or a ward within the hospital reports a Covid-19 outbreak.

In this instance, patients will be permitted one designated visitor a day, however, this will be subject to change depending on the ward conditions.

All visits must continue to be booked in advance.

Each visiting slot will be 30 minutes and visiting times are 1.30pm – 4.30pm and 6pm – 7.30pm.