Missing Stirlingshire man said to have travelled to the Western Isles

A man who has gone missing from Stirlingshire is said to be in the Western Isles.

61-year-old Paul Cairney was last seen in the Whins of Milton area of Stirling, but police inquiries suggest that he has since travelled to Barra and the Isle of Eriska.

Police have issued an appeal to find Mr Cairney.

A police spokesman said: “Have you seen Paul Cairney? Reported missing from Stirling and believed to have travelled to Barra and Eriskay.

Outer Hebrides

“Police in Forth Valley are appealing for information to help trace 61-year-old Paul Cairney from the Stirling area.

“Paul was last seen in the Whins of Milton area of Stirling, on Sunday, June 17.

“Inquiries suggest that he has recently travelled by ferry to the Isle of Barra and onwards to the Isle of Eriskay, in the Outer Hebrides.”

He added: “He is described as being around 5ft 7ins, with short grey hair, blue eyes and is likely to be wearing glasses.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2470 of July 20.”