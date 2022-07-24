Cat killed and another maimed by crossbow shooter in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cat has been killed and another maimed after being shot by a crossbow in the Highlands.

Residents in Kingussie say they are living in fear after two cats were found with serious injuries, one later dying.

Police are now urgently appealing for information.

One Kingussie resident, who did not want to be named, said: “Anyone with a pet is living in fear.

‘Twice is malicious’

“Once is an accident. Twice is malicious.

“We want whoever is doing this to be caught as soon as possible. In the meantime we are keeping our pets indoors.

“We are living in fear.”

The incidents happened between Monday, July 18 and Friday, July 22 in the Kerrow Drive area when the animals’ owners found the cats with serious injuries caused by a crossbow bolt.

One of the cats survived following treatment from a vet, but the other died.

Police in the Highlands are appealing for information after two cats were shot by a crossbow in Kingussie. READ MORE: https://t.co/gOHLUdnF6B pic.twitter.com/tsDPsLWJSR — Northern Police (@northernPolice) July 24, 2022

Sergeant Craig McGhee said: “We are eager to trace whoever was responsible for these attacks and I am appealing to members of the local community to assist us with identifying those involved.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious around the time of this incident or has information that could help with our ongoing enquiries then please get in touch.

“You can contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 2421 of Friday July 22, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”