‘I thought he had come home to die’: Kingussie cat owner warns of ‘psychotic’ shooter after pet hit by crossbow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland cat owner has warned Kingussie residents of a “psychotic” crossbow shooter who almost killed his beloved pet.

Two cats in the town have now been shot with crossbow bolts within the past week. One cat has died, but the other survived.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to try and track the culprit.

Jack McLean, the owner of the ginger tabby called Nuke who survived, believes his pet has had a lucky escape.

He said: “I mean, any other angle and he would probably be dead.

‘What’s to stop them moving on to children next?’

“It looks to me like when you call a cat over, it comes at you head-on. It looks like he’s been shot for the head.

“But he’s had a tiny bit of reaction time to get his head elsewhere. To me, that’s more psychotic than shooting from afar.

“What’s to stop someone like that from getting bored and moving on to children or whatever next? It’s worrying.”

Both shootings happened between Monday, July 18 and Friday, July 22, in the Kerrow Drive area of Kingussie.

The cats lived just a few streets away from each other and would adventure in the neighbouring woodland at the top of the town.

Mr McLean said: “He had been away since Tuesday night, and I had been out looking for him in the car but wasn’t able to find him.

‘He came home to die’

“On Friday he just appeared by me, snuck in quiet as a mouse.

“There was no dry blood or fresh blood on the wound ,which is absolutely crazy. That made me think the wound had been there a few days.

“I just thought he had come home to die.”

Mr McLean is an former Army medic and knew not to move the bolt and risk causing more damage.

He has owned Nuke since he was a kitten, after receiving him as a gift on his 13th birthday.

Now aged 24, he is studying to be a nurse and rushed his cat to the vets where he received an X-ray.

The vet was amazed to tell him that the bolt had missed all of Nuke’s organs – despite going straight into his body.

The bolt was over eight inches long.

A community living in fear

Cat owners in Kingussie are now scared that their pet may be next. On Sunday, the police issued an appeal for witnesses.

One Kingussie resident, who did not want to be named, told the Press and Journal yesterday: “Anyone with a pet is living in fear.

“Once is an accident. Twice is malicious.”

Mr McLean added: “A lot of people are in panic mode.

“Especially when you live in such a quiet place where we can get out and enjoy the countryside. You’ve got suddenly got cats locked inside.”

Fundraising response

After the attack, Mr McLean’s father James posted on social media sharing the news of the Kingussie cat crossbow attack.

The family posted a fundraiser to help pay for the emergency veterinary operation.

The goal was set at £650, but was taken down after the target was reached within only a few hours.

Mr McLean has said that all excess money will be donated to cats protection.

He said: “Everyone wanted to help out. So that was absolutely incredible.”

The road to recovery

Less than 24 hours after his operation, Nuke was sent home from the vets.

He was on strong painkillers but is beginning to get back to his old self.

Mr McLean said: “He is wondering why he is stuck in the house bless him.

“He does seem a little bit different. He’s a bit more cautious, but he’s still wanting all those hugs and attention.”

Are crossbows legal in the UK?

According to the House of Commons Library, the possession of crossbows by adults is not prohibited and crossbow owners don’t have to register them.

But it is an offence for anyone under 18 to purchase or possess a crossbow.

Mr McLean believes the current laws do not go far enough.

“If you can do that to a cat then any sort of soft part of your body will do some damage.

“What’s an 18-year-old need to do with a crossbow? Well, what do most people need to do with a crossbow?”

Anyone with information about the Kingussie cat crossbow incidents should contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 2421 of Friday July 22, or call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.