Death of man found on Nairn beach not being treated as suspicious

The death of a man who was found on Nairn’s West Beach is not being treated as suspicious.

The body of an elderly man was discovered by a walker at around 7.30am on Thursday, July 21.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene with officers cordoning off the beach to the public while inquiries were ongoing.

Police have now confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious, but as with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.30am on Thursday, July 21 police received a report that a body of a man had been found on the beach at Marine Road, Nairn.

“Officers attended and the death is not being treated as suspicious. As with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”