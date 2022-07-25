Death of man found on Nairn beach not being treated as suspicious By Ross Hempseed July 25, 2022, 11:07 am Updated: July 25, 2022, 12:02 pm 0 Coastguard at Nairn beach following reports of a body being discovered. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The death of a man who was found on Nairn’s West Beach is not being treated as suspicious. The body of an elderly man was discovered by a walker at around 7.30am on Thursday, July 21. Emergency services were deployed to the scene with officers cordoning off the beach to the public while inquiries were ongoing. Police have now confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious, but as with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.30am on Thursday, July 21 police received a report that a body of a man had been found on the beach at Marine Road, Nairn. “Officers attended and the death is not being treated as suspicious. As with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen woman’s death in Foresterhill Road flats treated as unexplained ‘Heaven won’t know what’s hit it’: 17-year-old Bailey Matheson Munro mourned in Inverness Teenage girl who died in River Teith named by police Body found on Nairn West Beach