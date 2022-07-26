Please help: Oban housing charity desperately seeking new home of its own

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Please help: Oban housing charity desperately seeking new home of its own

By Rita Campbell
July 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 26, 2022, 11:52 am
Susan Collins, manager of the Carr Gomm centre in Oban.
Susan Collins, manager of the Carr Gomm centre in Oban.

A charity which helps tackle homelessness will be without an office in a matter of weeks.

Carr Gomm is a large national organisation which offers care and support. It provides a homeless prevention support service for Argyll and Bute Council.

The Oban office is based in Donmor House, Albany Street in the town centre, making it easy for people to drop in to access help.

Susan Collins at the Carr Gomm office at Donmor House.

It currently benefits from cheap rent as the building is owned by Blue Triangle, a social care charity.

But with Blue Triangle now in need of the office for a new project, Carr Gomm has to be out by August 26.

Carr Gomm’s Oban manager Susan Collins said: “We are struggling to find an alternative base for our service that is both affordable and located centrally for us to be able to continue to offer our free support services to the community of Oban.

Any potential leads appreciated

“Any potential leads of spaces that we can approach for rent would be really appreciated.”

So far, many of the places being considered in the town centre cost double the rent that they are currently paying.

The drop-in service is used by many vulnerable people. It offers tenancy advice and homeless prevention support.

Help with claiming benefits

Staff are also on hand to ensure that people are claiming all of the benefits they are entitled to. Help is provided with seeking employment, preparing CVs, support with housing issues, applying for social housing, as well as digital support.

Mrs Collins added: “We have been based in Donmore House for 16 years. We have rented the premises from Blue Triangle since 2012.

“What we have noticed, especially during the pandemic, is that we are some of the only bodies able to operate a face to face service.

120 iPads to look for work

“Our drop-in service in Oban particularly became really well utilised. We adapted our service so that we could hold different drop in times, rather than having everyone coming in at the same time.”

She explained: “Sometimes people have difficulty claiming what they are entitled to. Not everybody has access to to the internet. Over the last year we have managed to award more than 100 iPads across Argyll and Bute to help people look for employment. We have managed to distribute 120 so far, that has really helped people in Oban as well as other areas to find work.

Trying to find somewhere as good

“Now that we are losing our premises, the difficulty is trying to find somewhere that is as easily accessible for the community.

“We are acutely aware in our day to day work of the difficulties people have obtaining affordable accommodation in Oban. With tourism picking up there is less accommodation available for housing, which is driving up rental costs. The cost of office space is also quite high.”

Oban woman Lindsey Lawson received support from Oban’s Carr Gomm office during difficult times. She said: “I can’t praise them enough. I suffer from an illness and when things got tough they were always on the end of the phone. They helped me fill in forms, made sure they were all filled in on time. During lockdown they made sure my family didn’t go hungry and my house was heated.

So many more people could benefit

“It would be very sad to see them go. I know of so many more people who could benefit from their help.”

Carr Gomm does have the option of the use of temporary office space near Oban’s Lorn and Islands Hospital. But this is not ideal long term as it is not easily accessible to people in the town centre.

They will also be able to use a room in the Rockfield Centre for a drop in session once a week.

Plea for help

But they still require a permanent base. Carr Gomm Housing Support Service Oban has sent out a plea on social media looking for suggestions for new premises.

Mrs Collins said: “Whatever the outcome we are committed to continuing to deliver our services and look forward to seeing you wherever we may be.”

The office is currently open 9am-5pm Monday to Friday. However the service can always be contacted on 01631 563 375.

Tags

Conversation

