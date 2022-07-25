Raised toxin levels in Lewis loch renders shellfish unsafe to eat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Western Isles Council has warned of health risks posed by eating shellfish from a loch on the Isle of Lewis.

Recent monitoring works undertaken in Outer Loch Erisort by Food Standards Scotland found raised levels of shellfish toxins.

This means eating shellfish including mussels, cockles and razor fish from the loch could pose risks to human health.

Just last week, the council issued the same warning on its Facebook page about raised toxin levels in West Loch Roag – Miavaig and Eilean Tenish, also in Lewis.

Commercial shellfish harvesters in these areas have been contacted by the council and have taken steps to postpone harvesting until algae levels subside.

It has been advised that people avoid eating shellfish from the loch until it is safer.