‘Tremendous nine-day celebration of Highland culture’ Blas Festival returns bring music around the region

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Blas Festival is returning to the Highlands to celebrate Gaelic music and culture.

Starting from September 2, traditional musicians will take to the stage in central and remote locations from Inverness to Achiltibuie showcasing the best the country has to offer.

Venues across the Highlands and Islands will host 40 concerts and ceilidhs as part of the nine-day programme.

The festival will allow old Gaelic music to be played alongside the new, opening with brand-new musical commission, The Summer Walkers, by Tain musician Chloe Bryce.

Kim Carnie, Staran, Megan Henderson and Paul McKenna are among those musicians who will use their music to welcome newcomers into the Gaelic culture.

This year, Blas, which means “taste” or “sample” was organised by Feisean nan Gaidheal and Highland Council.

Arthur Cormack, from Feisean nan Gaidheal, said it is the first time the festival will be back in full swing since 2019.

“The programme is jam-packed with traditional music from across the Highlands and islands; both old and brand-new Gaelic songs will be performed by some of Scotland’s top musicians,” he said.

“We are looking forward to a tremendous nine-day celebration of Highland culture, bringing events to communities across the area and providing musicians with much-needed gigs.”

Visitors to the festival will also be able to enjoy workshops and livestreams to learn more about Gaelic culture.

You can find the full festival programme here.