Highlands & Islands

Bid to make Glen Affric Scotland's next beaver release site

By Louise Glen
July 26, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: July 26, 2022, 7:04 am
Bid to make Glen Affric Scotland's next beaver release site. Supplied by Trees for Life.
A community consultation that will help decide whether beavers are reintroduced to Glen Affric has been launched.

The project is being led by conservation charity, Trees for Life, who will carry out the consultation on behalf of four private landowners and Forestry and Land Scotland.

A spokesman for Trees for Life said all the land being consulted upon has habitat capable of supporting a beaver population.

Beavers. Supplied by Trees for Life.

If the proposal is successful, it would be the first official release of beavers to the north-west Highlands since the species was driven to extinction some 400 years ago.

The spokesman continued: “Trees for Life has long campaigned to protect beavers in Scotland, advocating for relocation to suitable habitat over culling when beavers have unwanted impacts on agricultural land.”

Beavers are a protected native species which were first reintroduced to Scotland in 2009.

The results of the six-week consultation, which runs from today, will be submitted to the Scottish Government’s nature agency NatureScot in September as part of the beaver licence application.

Alan McDonnell, from Trees for Life, said: “Studies show that beavers can bring extensive environmental and economic benefits.

“At the same time, understanding the views of the local community – from other landowners to angling clubs – is a key step in deciding whether to go ahead with any proposed beaver release.

“Like us, the landowners making this proposal really want to hear what people think.”

Joan Cumming, from Forestry and Land Scotland said: “Proposals such as this can excite a lot of opinion – supportive, opposed, or somewhere in-between – so it’s important that as broad a range of stakeholders as possible get in touch with Trees for Life to take part in the conversation and make their views known.

Glen Affric. Supplied by Trees for Life.

What happens next?

If NatureScot approves the licence, up to three pairs of beavers could be relocated to Glen Affric from lower Tayside before the end of the year.

The releases would be spread out over two to three years, with the Beaver Trust carrying out the translocations, and would take place around Loch Affric and Loch Beinn a’Mheadhain.

Following its change in approach to beaver management last year, the Scottish Government now actively supports relocations to suitable locations across Scotland, and the publication of Scotland’s first National Beaver Strategy is imminent.

NatureScot now also operates a Beaver Mitigation Scheme, which provides advice and funding to landowners and farmers to manage beaver impacts.

Full details on the Affric beaver release proposal can be found on the Trees for Life website.

Anyone who would like to share their views on the proposal, or ask questions, should visit treesforlife.org.uk/beaverproposal or email beaverproposal@treesforlife.org.uk.

