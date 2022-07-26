Highland accommodation providers take action to prepare for new short-term let legislation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland accommodation providers take action to prepare for new short-term let legislation

By Michelle Henderson
July 26, 2022, 11:33 am Updated: July 26, 2022, 2:39 pm
Cathy Earnshaw, destination Strategy manager for Venture North - pictured here at Dunnet Beach - has joined forced with ASSC to support accommodation providers across new legislation in Scotland.

Accommodation providers across Caithness and Sutherland are being offered guidance and support in preparation for a shift in regulations.

The Scottish Government’s new short-term let licensing regulations will come into force from October 1.

The new legislation will require all self-catering businesses and short-term let providers to obtain a short-term let license.

Existing providers must apply for a license by April 1 next year.

The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC) has now teamed up with the region’s destination management organisation, Venture North, to help providers across the north understand how the new legislation will affect them and their business.

They will host an online regulations roadshow next month where experts will be on hand to provide expert advice.

Cathy Earnshaw, destination strategy manager for Venture North, leads the tourism recovery strategy for Caithness and Sutherland.

Pictured is Fiona Campbell, chief executive of ASSC. She is urging businesses in Caithness and Sutherland to sign up for their roadshow event to help prepare them for the roll-out of the Scottish Government’s new short-term let legislation.

She is urging businesses to plan ahead in preparation for the new legislation.

She said: “The virtual event has been designed to help short-term let operators understand how the new legislation will affect them and their business, as well as the next steps they need to take, so we’re urging businesses to register today.

“The event is open to anyone with an interest in the implementation of the new legislation and is free for members of Venture North and ASSC.”

The event, which will take place from 6pm next Tuesday, is open to operators of all short-term lets, including self-catering, B&Bs, guest houses, glamping pods.

It is one of a number of roadshow events being staged by ASSC.

Fiona Campbell, chief executive ASSC, said: “Short-term let operators don’t have long to prepare for these new regulations.

“We would strongly encourage as many businesses as possible in Caithness and Sutherland to sign up for the event to understand what they need to do in order to comply.”

You can register for the roadshow online.

