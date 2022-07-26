Highland accommodation providers take action to prepare for new short-term let legislation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accommodation providers across Caithness and Sutherland are being offered guidance and support in preparation for a shift in regulations.

The Scottish Government’s new short-term let licensing regulations will come into force from October 1.

The new legislation will require all self-catering businesses and short-term let providers to obtain a short-term let license.

Existing providers must apply for a license by April 1 next year.

The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC) has now teamed up with the region’s destination management organisation, Venture North, to help providers across the north understand how the new legislation will affect them and their business.

They will host an online regulations roadshow next month where experts will be on hand to provide expert advice.

Cathy Earnshaw, destination strategy manager for Venture North, leads the tourism recovery strategy for Caithness and Sutherland.

She is urging businesses to plan ahead in preparation for the new legislation.

She said: “The virtual event has been designed to help short-term let operators understand how the new legislation will affect them and their business, as well as the next steps they need to take, so we’re urging businesses to register today.

“The event is open to anyone with an interest in the implementation of the new legislation and is free for members of Venture North and ASSC.”

The event, which will take place from 6pm next Tuesday, is open to operators of all short-term lets, including self-catering, B&Bs, guest houses, glamping pods.

It is one of a number of roadshow events being staged by ASSC.

Fiona Campbell, chief executive ASSC, said: “Short-term let operators don’t have long to prepare for these new regulations.

“We would strongly encourage as many businesses as possible in Caithness and Sutherland to sign up for the event to understand what they need to do in order to comply.”

You can register for the roadshow online.