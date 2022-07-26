‘Three types of l’ – Gaelic speakers’ unusual tongue movements revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

‘Three types of l’ – Gaelic speakers’ unusual tongue movements revealed

By Cameron Roy
July 26, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 8:08 am
The research was led by the Lancaster University. Supplied by Claire Nance.
The research was led by the Lancaster University. Supplied by Claire Nance.

Ultrasound video research on Gaelic shows the unusual tongue movements people make while speaking the language.

Research carried out by Lancaster University gives a previously unseen perspective on the shapes used while conversing in the language.

The research team, led by Dr Claire Nance, made video recordings of people’s tongues while they spoke Gaelic and English to investigate what kinds of movements are used to produce different consonants.

Important consonant sounds

The research presents full speed and slow-motion ultrasound videos featuring a selection of Gaelic “l”, “n” and “r” sounds. Videos of English “l” and “r” sounds were made for comparison.

Gaelic sounds are quite unusual compared to other languages as there are three different kinds of “l”- thick, slender and non-slender – as well as three different “n” and “r” sounds – often depending on where they feature in a word.

That means there are nine sounds in Gaelic where only three exist in English.

People ‘individualise their tongue strategy’

The research shows how speakers move their tongue forwards or backwards to produce the differences between sounds.

Dr Claire Nance said: “One of the other interesting things we found is that people are able to kind of individualise their tongue strategy based on their personal anatomy as well.

“And there’s not necessarily one kind of strategy that fits everyone. People are quite different on the inside of their mouth, as well as on the outside of their face.”

The research used ultrasound to understand what does on inside the mouths of Gaelic speakers. Supplied by Claire Nance.

“It’s really important to understand the details of Gaelic speech sounds so that we can support Gaelic learning and teaching and document the language.”

BBC Alba, BBC Radio nan Gàidheal, and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar helped collect the data and Glasgow University and Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh helped build the website.

Recordings of the ultrasound research are now available on a new website section called Teangannan na Gàidhlig (Gaelic Tongues). 

