Former NHS Highland doctor suspended for sexual remarks after insisting being French meant he was ‘humorous and touching’ By David Meikle July 26, 2022, 3:50 pm Updated: July 26, 2022, 8:03 pm 0 Raigmore Hospital. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen doctor who told nurse to ‘lift up her skirt’ struck off for sexually inappropriate comments to staff Rape accused admits being an ‘angry young man’ but denies he’s a rapist ‘I feel very lucky to still be here’: Meet the Alness first responders saving lives Highland teacher told school boss she couldn’t remember alleged kiss with pupil in Thurso nightclub