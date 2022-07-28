Wick lifeboat rescues stranded crew after unknown item gets stuck in boat’s propeller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Wick lifeboat has saved two people who were stranded on their vessel after an unknown item disabled the boat’s propeller.

The RNLI vessel was sent to help at 11pm on Wednesday, July 27.

The stranded boat was located in fishing grounds, about nine nautical miles south of Wick.

After reaching the scene, the RNLI team deemed that the most suitable option was for them to tow the vessel back into Wick harbour.

Mystery item disables propeller

A coastguard spokesman said: “It is unfortunate in that area.

“Something had wound itself up in the propeller and disabled the vessel.

“But since it is located on the subsurface and it was dark, we were not able to investigate what it was.”

Both crew members were taken back to harbour.

There were no injuries.