Restaurant plans for Inverness High Street, Skye substation work and Loch Hourn housing By John Ross August 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 1:14 pm 0 This week's Planning Ahead covers Inverness, Caithness and Skye [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Inverbervie French school becoming home, Albyn Hospital revamp approved by government and airport’s concerns about new Aberdeen McDonald’s Big plans for iconic Aviemore hotel and next steps for Inverness Food Warehouse and Commando Memorial A step forward for new Inverness Prison – and the fate of the Laird’s chimneybreast at Aldourie Castle Inverurie residents fighting Costa drive-thru plans, Torry bookies to become pizzeria and new AirBnB-style holiday spot beside Ythan Estuary