Person taken to hospital following two vehicle crash on A9 near Daviot By Chris Cromar July 28, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:46 pm The incident happened on the A9 near Daviot. Supplied by Google Maps. One person has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after a two vehicle collision on the A9 near Daviot in the Highlands this afternoon. The incident happened northbound near the B851 junction south of Inverness at around 1.20pm, with part of the road being partially blocked due to the incident. The road has now has fully reopened after the vehicles were moved to safety. A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 near the junction with the B851 south of Inverness around 1.20pm on Thursday, July 28.