Mid air U-turn as Sumburgh Airport closes while flight from Aberdeen was en route By Chris Cope July 29, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 8:59 pm 0 The Loganair flight was turned back from Sumburgh. Supplied by Loganair [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Mum visiting ill daughter in Aberdeen devastated after bags with special 30th birthday gifts left at Manchester Airport Dream holiday turned to ‘inhumane’ nightmare for Aberdeen family Aberdeen grandparents stuck in Dalaman airport for 18 hours as Tui delays flight Flybe axes new flights from Aberdeen and Inverness