Homeless chronic lung patient was given tent and sleeping bag and told to “get on with it”

A man with a chronic lung condition was finally given a place to sleep after being given a tent and was forced to sleep rough for three weeks.

It was not until local councillor Julie McKenzie stepped in, that the man, who did not want to be named, was given accommodation.

The Argyll and Bute councillor was shocked to find the 38-year-old Oban man had spent three weeks sleeping rough in the west coast town.

When he first lost his home, the man was told there were spaces in the local homeless hostel, but as there was not a 24-hour staff service he could not get a bed.

That’s in spite of the hostel, run by Blue Triangle, delivering homeless services for Argyll and Bute Council.

The dad-of-one who lives with a chronic health condition and gets help for his drug addiction was instead told to “get on with it”.

He had been sleeping rough in the hills outside Oban until Ms McKenzie stepped into help.

Given a tent and a sleeping bag

The man, who has lived in Oban his whole life, had been staying with a family member when relationships between them broke down.

He then went to the local agency in the town to get help, and a place to stay. But was told there was no “24-hour service” in the area that would accommodate him.

Instead he was told to sleep rough. Another agency then gave him a tent, and a sleeping bag.

He said: “It is killing me. I have a lung condition that means it is very easy for me to get pneumonia. I need medical attention from my own GP and from the hospital in the town.

“Because things are chaotic when you live in a tent, I can’t get to those appointments. I have also missed out on getting food from the soup kitchen as I am always just too late.

“I have been sleeping rough for a few weeks now and my health is getting worse.

“It is not particularly safe to be out on the hill behind Oban at night in the tent, especially when you have a long-term health condition.

Things are getting worse

“I went to the council’s homelessness provider three weeks ago.

“I then went to another organisation Carr Gorm who have been trying to help me. But we have both been told the same thing.

“All I want is a roof over my head, and to feel better.”

Argyll and Bute councillor, Ms McKenzie, who represents the Oban North and Lorn ward, said: “My extremely vulnerable constituent deserves so much better from Blue Triangle.

“Coping with health and addiction related issues is hard enough for anyone to manage, but without a roof over your head and a safe bed to sleep in, things can quickly descend into chaos and feel absolutely hopeless and insurmountable.

“I have tried to contact the senior officers of Blue Triangle today on my constituent’s behalf and was disappointed to be told that no one was available to speak to.

“Thankfully the council’s homeless team have been able to assist and I have been heartened by the practical and emotional support being delivered by the local Carr Gomm housing support team.

“No one should be forced to sleep rough or be expected to travel 90 miles from our local community, far away from all the support networks and services they are already engaged with.

Beggars belief

“The fact that this has happened when a room has been available locally utterly beggars belief!

She added: “Whilst I am delighted to hear that accommodation is finally going to be made available to my constituent tomorrow afternoon, that doesn’t change the fact that he has been rough sleeping for weeks in poor health and will be out again overnight tonight.

“It is very apparent that there requires to be a change in the current system locally, to ensure that the experience suffered by my constituent is never allowed to be repeated.”

Argyll and Bute Council said it had been in touch with the man today, and would be providing accomodation from Saturday.

A spokeswoman said that as soon as it had been asked to step in to intervene in placing the man the issue was resolved.

Blue Triangle have been asked to comment.