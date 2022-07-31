Surfer rescues mother and son, 12, swept out to sea in Outer Hebrides By Mike Merritt July 31, 2022, 5:53 pm Updated: July 31, 2022, 5:53 pm 0 A Coastguard helicopter was requested before they were rescued. Photo: Shutterstock [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A mother and her 12-year–old son were rescued after getting swept out by the sea in the Outer Hebrides today. Coastguards were called to Dalbeg on the Isle of Lewis at 3.44pm when a bystander saw the couple caught by a dangerous riptide. A surfer managed to get them ashore before a Coastguard helicopter from Stornoway that was due to be sent was airborne. Coastguards advised the pair, who were visitors, to get checked over as a precaution at the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, which they did. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Kayaker swept out to sea rescued after spotting Loganair flight landing at Barra Three children swept out to sea on paddleboard near Inganess Bay in Orkney 200 years of Stornoway Coastguard: From a 1953 shipwreck to THAT St Kilda rescue, the lifesaving never stops Woman, 72, airlifted to hospital after breaking her leg on the Isle of Mull