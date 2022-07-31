Surfer rescues mother and son, 12, swept out to sea in Outer Hebrides

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mother and her 12-year–old son were rescued after getting swept out by the sea in the Outer Hebrides today.

Coastguards were called to Dalbeg on the Isle of Lewis at 3.44pm when a bystander saw the couple caught by a dangerous riptide.

A surfer managed to get them ashore before a Coastguard helicopter from Stornoway that was due to be sent was airborne.

Coastguards advised the pair, who were visitors, to get checked over as a precaution at the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, which they did.