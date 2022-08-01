Lifesaving emergency trauma service in Highlands has funding secured after MSP campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lifesaving emergency trauma service in Highlands has funding secured after MSP campaign

By Louise Glen
August 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 6:18 pm
MSP Edward Mountain at the accident emergency department of Raigmore Hospital, Inverness meeting Dr Iain Craighead of Pict and consultant Dr Luke Regan. Picture by Sandy McCook.
MSP Edward Mountain at the accident emergency department of Raigmore Hospital, Inverness meeting Dr Iain Craighead of Pict and consultant Dr Luke Regan. Picture by Sandy McCook.

A major trauma team that attend some of the most life threatening accidents in the Highlands has had its funding secured.

Based at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, the Pre-Immediate Care and Trauma Team (Pict) attends the scenes of major trauma incidents to provide advanced care.

The team had been at risk of losing its funding – but Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain has today said he has it in writing the service is to be supported.

Pict is made up from a team of suitably qualified medics who and extend the capabilities of the Scottish Ambulance Service, for those at risk of losing their life and those who require urgent medical attention.

Serious threat of closure

Earlier this year, Pict had come under serious threat of having its service capabilities reduced from seven days per week to four days, following NHS Highland’s decision to withdraw funding.

In March, NHS Highland then decided to extend the Pict team’s funding for an additional six months to ensure it could operate a seven day a week service until September 2022.

Edward Mountain MSP has been calling for Pict to be provided with long-term support from NHS Highland to ensure the region is not left without an advanced pre-hospital trauma care service for part of the week.

The MSP held constructive talks with the chief executive of NHS Highland during the summer.

In correspondence sent to Edward Mountain MSP, who has campaigned for the service to be saved, the chief executive of NHS Highland, Pam Dudek, said: “I am pleased to confirm that Pict will be supported to be a seven day service.  It will be financed by a revenue investment of approximately £100,000 from NHS Highland.

“The service dovetails with the major trauma service, and the taskings come from the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Edward Mountain said he was “delighted” with the funding decision, and today visited the team, based at Raigmore Hospital.

‘A world-class team’

On his visit the MSP met with Dr Iain Craighead and members of the on-duty team, Dr Adam Archibald and advanced practitioner Jo MacCulloch,

He said: “This is a world-class team and I am delighted that they will be fully supported to operate a seven-day service.

Edward Mountain MSP at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

“Pict forms an essential part of major trauma incident planning in the Highlands and the Scottish Regional Trauma Network.”

“We couldn’t afford to downgrade its capabilities as the next closest service is based in Aberdeen.

“So I am pleased that common sense has prevailed and the campaign to save PICT has been successful.”

A NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “The Pict service in NHS Highland provides prehospital care for a range of medical conditions including trauma care.

“This service works alongside and in addition to our nationally networked trauma services, our emergency departments, primary care partners and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The Pict service has been extremely successful in providing a high level of trauma care in the prehospital setting and is a valued part of trauma care provision in the Highlands.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]