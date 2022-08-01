Train journeys cancelled between Wick and Inverness following derailment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Train services between Wick and Inverness will be disrupted for the rest of the day following a derailment.

ScotRail has confirmed an engineering maintenance train has derailed between Forsinard and Altnabreac.

The incident has been described as a “low speed derailment”.

All lines have were closed and disruption to journeys is expected to last all day.

ScotRail confirmed the line reopened at about 5pm but warned disruption would continue due to crews being out of position.

ScotRail teams were dispatched to the derailment site to try and get the train back on the tracks.

NEW: Due to an incident between Forsinard and Altnabreac, the line is currently closed. Our 12:34 Wick to Inverness service now terminates at Thurso. An additional train starts at Helmsdale calling stations towards Inverness. 10:41 Inverness to Wick now terminates at Helmsdale. pic.twitter.com/Wj7aj2TPdD — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 1, 2022

Alternative transport

The 12.34pm service from Wick to Inverness was forced to end at Thurso, where a 20-seater minibus was allocated as a replacement.

The 10.41am Inverness to Wick train, which terminated at Helmsdale, was replaced by a 50-seater bus due to leave at 2.50pm.

Stagecoach North will accept ScotRail tickets on its X99 services, from Inverness at 1.40pm and from Wick at 7.58pm.

A X99 bus will also leave Thurso at 7.15pm.

Despite the line reopening, two buses have been confirmed as an alternative for the 6.31pm Inverness to Wick route due to crews being out of position.

The 4pm Wick to Inverness train was also replaced by a bus.

Customers are advised to check the ScotRail website for updates.