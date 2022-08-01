Man receives serious injury to face in unprovoked Belladrum assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched after a man received a serious injury to his face in an unprovoked attack at Belladrum.

The 40-year-old was punched while waiting at a burger van within the red camp area at about 10.30pm on Friday.

First aid was administered at the scene before he was transferred to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

Detective Constable Ross Cooper said: “This appears to have been an unprovoked attack and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The festival site was busy at the time and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who has information that could help with our investigation.”

“If you can assist then please contact us on 101, quoting reference CR/0034689/22, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”