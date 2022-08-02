Writer and renowned story-teller Tony Bonning on charity trek to Scotland’s most northerly point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Writer and renowned story-teller Tony Bonning on charity trek to Scotland’s most northerly point

By Kim Ferguson
August 2, 2022, 1:02 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 2:25 pm
Tony Bonning with horse Chief as they head north. Picture by Kim Ferguson.
A best-selling author and renowned storyteller is nearly two thirds of his way through a 600-mile trek for charity.

Folklore writer Tony Bonning and his horse Chief are walking from the most southerly part of Scotland to the most northerly, and are currently in the Glen Torridon area.

They started in the Mull of Galloway and will finish at Dunnet Head in Caithness.

Along the way, Mr Bonning – who is 74 this month – has been doing storytelling sessions at various visitor attractions, and collecting inspiration for more books.

The odyssey is also in aid of 3Rs Horse Rescue (Rescue, Rehabilitate and Rehome) in Galloway, which has recorded an increase in horse abandonment due to Covid.

Recently, 82 horses were rehomed and another 100 rescued.

The centre also trains young people to work with horses and does disabled riding and disabled carriage work – which Mr Bonning described as “real work of the heart”.

Tony Bonning said the trip has been challenging, but seldom disheartening – despite detours and risky drivers.<br />Picture by Kim Ferguson.

Three books planned from trip

So far the trek has raised £1,500 for 3Rs Horse Rescue, and Mr Bonning is also sharing photos of the journey on his Instagram page, KelpieTrails.

Mr Bonning is planning three books associated with the journey.

One is a series of 300 Kelpie tales, which he has been collecting for the past 20 years, another on the folklore origins of the mythological creature and one on the journey and its joys and hardships.

“The journey has been one of brutal despair and near fatal danger, tempered with great exhilaration,” said Mr Bonning.

“The worst aspect has been traffic: drivers who fail to adhere to the Highway Code concerning animals and those who are just plain selfish and entitled. It meant a whole rethink on the journey.

“Many roads are safe and some 99%, but it’s the 1% that could kill one or both of us. Chief did not decide to take this journey and I will not endanger him. Ego plays no part in this journey, so I had no choice but to use occasional horse transport to bypass dangerous places, sometimes only a few hundred yards with blind corners, where even the safest driver might have a problem.”

‘Learning on the hoof’

Mr Bonning said they have also had to make some U-turns due to the terrain or deer fences – often of up to 12 miles.

But he added: “I have seldom been disheartened by this, as I changed my philosophy to see it as still walking forward and that you see the route from another perspective.

“The greatest joy of the trip has been the help we have received from people on the way.

“Many times, it felt that the Devil had his claws in us when at the last moment angels arrived and carried us to safety. Hunger, tiredness, midges, clegs, bogs, rocky roads, rain, cold and heat have all served to make it an ordeal: one time it took us seven hours to cover five miles and I was exhausted half-way through.

“Chief, who is only a four-year-old cob, broken in six months ago, was truly amazing. He, if you will excuse the bad pun, was learning on the hoof. Both of us were.”

Another month on the road

As well as trekking, Mr Bonning has been collecting Kelpie tales and storytelling whenever possible. He did a series of schools around Aberfeldy, the Crannog Centre on Loch Tay and served as weekend storyteller for the iconic Eilean Donan Castle.

He described it as “one of the best locations” he has ever worked in, and is looking forward to returning for a series of Halloween sessions.

The journey is expected to take at least another month with some of the most challenging terrain ahead.

Mr Bonning said: “We have one of the finest countries on the planet as far as scenery is concerned and I have had the privilege of seeing it at the pace of a horse or, if you like, the beat of the heart. I am also proud of the people of our nation who have shown their true spirit of kindness and generosity.”

