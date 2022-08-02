NC500 to be celebrated as Britain’s Most Beautiful Road in Channel 4 documentary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The iconic NC500 will feature in a new Channel 4 documentary celebrating it as Britain’s Most Beautiful Road.

The new series, which will span four 60-minute episodes, will look at the highs and lows of Scotland’s most scenic road.

The 516-mile route hugs the rugged coastline of the Highlands, beginning in the capital, Inverness, before travelling through the Black Isle and onwards up to Wick and Thurso.

It then snakes across the northernmost point on the British mainland before crisscrossing the glacier-scarred west coast before cutting back towards Inverness.

Local businesses, including producers, farm shops, bakers and butchers, rely on the popular NC500 to bring money into the small towns dotted along the route.

The NC500 is often seen as the ultimate road trip for Britons and has experienced its busiest season yet.

However, some locals are not so keen on the route’s popularity with hundreds of motorhomes and caravans travelling along, stopping at local beauty spots.

‘A celebration of this popular route’

Reports of rubbish being left at places along the NC500 have been made, which negatively impacts the beautiful landscape.

Some drivers who travel the route have also been caught driving dangerously, either using a phone or speeding, leading to an increase in police patrols this summer.

Some attractions along the route include Beauly Priory, Smoo Cave, Corrieshalloch Gorge and the Whaligoe Steps, as well as the numerous villages and whisky distilleries.

The series will be shown through the lens of the rangers, with viewers getting a fascinating look into the inner workings of this iconic route.

It is understood filming of the show is due to get underway in the coming weeks.

It will be produced by Manchester-based Purple Productions and distributed by All3Media International.

Clemency Green, senior commissioning editor at Channel 4, said, “Britain’s Most Beautiful Road is a celebration of this popular route that traverses the wild and beautiful landscape of Scotland’s north coast.

“We hope viewers will enjoy learning more about the people, produce and history of the most beautiful locations on our doorstep.”