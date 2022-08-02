One airlifted to hospital following A86 crash near Laggan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has been airlifted to hospital following a one-vehicle crash near Laggan.

Police received reports of an incident on the A86 Newtonmore to Dumgask road at around 2.10pm on Tuesday.

Two fire appliances – one from Newtonmore and one from Kingussie – were also deployed shortly after to assist.

However, all occupants were released from the vehicle prior to their arrival and the stop message was received at around 2.30pm.

Images from the scene show ambulance service also attended. One person was taken to hospital, but their condition is currently unknown.

UPDATE❗️⌚️17:02#A86 Laggan The carriageway remains

⛔️CLOSED⛔️

in both directions after an earlier collision All traffic is Diverted Diversion route and more information here👇https://t.co/p8OAShoKL1@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/W1Q11LJtHb — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 2, 2022

The road between Newtonmore and Laggan was closed to traffic in both directions while officers carried out inquiries. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

It was reopened by 5.45pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash on the A86 near Newtonmore at around 2.10pm on Tuesday, August 2.

“One person has been airlifted to hospital.”