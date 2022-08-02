Paddleboarder swept out to sea off Wick coast rescued by lifeboat after being spotted by fishing vessel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Paddleboarder swept out to sea off Wick coast rescued by lifeboat after being spotted by fishing vessel

By Ross Hempseed
August 2, 2022, 6:07 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 7:26 pm
wick lifeboat rescue
A woman is rescued by RNLI Wick Lifeboat after being swept out from the Reiss beach. Picture by FV Reaper.

Lifeboat crews were scrambled to help search for a missing paddleboarder near Reiss Beach, north of Wick.

Wick RNLI Lifeboat and Coastguard crews were called at 12.25pm today to search for a paddleboarder who had been taken out to sea.

The alarm was raised earlier by a family member whose partner could not make it back to the shore safely.

The seven-man lifeboat crew initially arrived at Reiss beach but the woman had been swept out of sight. The family passed on her general whereabouts to the crew.

Wick Lifeboat as well as local fishing vessel Reaper were on scene to help. Picture by FV Reaper.

Following an alert broadcast by Shetland Coastguard, local fishing vessel FV Reaper arrived on the scene to assist in the search.

Using the Reaper’s deck height to survey the water from a better line of sight the crew was able to locate the missing paddleboarder and alerted the lifeboat.

The lifeboat crew was able to pull the woman off the paddleboard and assess their condition before heading back to shore.

The missing woman was then reunited with her family.

Emergency services thanked the crew of the local vessel Reaper for their assistance during the search to the crews of other vessels, which were making ready to assist.

To find out more about guidance on paddling, visit the RNLI website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]