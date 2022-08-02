No ferries between Western Isles and Uig after MV Hebrides is pulled from service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

No ferries between Western Isles and Uig after MV Hebrides is pulled from service

By Ross Hempseed
August 2, 2022, 7:38 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 8:12 pm
Calmac mv hebrides
The MV Hebrides has been pulled from service due to a fault in the CO2 firefighting service.

CalMac has announced that after pulling the MV Hebrides from service, no scheduled service will run between the Western Isles and Uig on Skye.

The MV Hebrides operates regular services between Uig on Skye, Lochmaddy on North Uist and Tarbert on Harris.

However, due to a fault with the CO2 firefighting system, CalMac has been forced to pull the vessel from service.

Sailings were halted on July 26 after the fault was found, and the ferry will depart for the Dales yard in Greenock, where repair work will commence on Wednesday.

With the MV Hebrides out of action, CalMac looked at dispatching another vessel to help keep to a regular sailing schedule.

CalMac says that “all options for a relief vessel have been explored” and that all vessels will remain on their designated routes.

This means no regular services will operate between the Western Isles and Skye until the MV Hebrides is operational.

There will be no Uig-Tarbert service on Wednesday or Thursday, while the MV Lord of the Isles will operate two additional Lochboisdale-Armadale sailings over these days.

‘Customers will understandably be upset’

Booked passengers are being moved onto the timetabled Lochboisdale-Mallaig, Barra-Oban and Stornoway-Ullapool routes, and local hauliers have agreed to move commercial bookings to make space for other vehicles.

During these temporary changes, all Stornoway-Ullapool sailings will operate to the normal timetable.

Robbie Drummond, CalMac managing director, said: “Customers will understandably be upset about this latest disruption to their journeys, and I am deeply sorry for what they are going through.

“Moving them onto other routes is far from ideal but without a spare vessel, this is the best option we have available.

“We will find out what is causing this malfunction and get it fixed properly by a specialist team.

“I would like to thank customers including hauliers and businesses who have agreed to move bookings, for their patience and support at this very difficult time.

“While we know this process is time-consuming and frustrating for customers, our staff are doing their very best to help and should not be subjected to aggression or violent behaviour”.

