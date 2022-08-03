Top four worst spots in UK for internet connection are in Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top four worst spots in UK for internet connection are in Highlands and Islands

By Lauren Robertson
August 3, 2022, 9:20 am Updated: August 3, 2022, 3:58 pm
Orkney was found to have the worst internet connection in the UK.
Four of the 10 worst internet blackspots in the UK are in the Highlands and Islands, a new study has revealed.

Of the 10 worst, five are in Scotland – four of which are in the north.

Orkney was found to be the worst internet blackspot, with just 64% of premises connected to superfast broadband compared to the UK average of 94%.

Only 1% of households have ultrafast broadband, compared to the UK average of 59%, and locals face the slowest download speeds in the country.

Just further north, Shetland came in second in the rankings, with 69% of residents connected to superfast broadband.

Argyll and Bute and the Western Isles were third and fourth with less than 80% having access to superfast broadband.

Areas with the worst internet connection

Research by AskGamblers.com found these were the top 10 worst areas or internet connection:

  1. Orkney
  2. Shetland
  3. Argyll and Bute
  4. Western Isles
  5. Torridge
  6. Eden
  7. Mid Devon
  8. Dumfries and Galloway
  9. Scarborough
  10. North Norfolk

Orkney being left behind

Internet access has been an ongoing problem across the Highlands and islands, with the Scottish Government’s superfast broadband rollout scheme (R100) repeatedly being delayed.

Work began in June laying new subsea cables around Shetland to improve broadband connectivity to 15 island communities, however, leader of Orkney Islands Council James Stockan said this wasn’t enough.

“We need to be able to keep pace with a fast moving world,” he said.

“There are some places here that the internet is absolutely fine, but that in itself is a problem, having such inequity within the community.”

He said the island is struggling to keep up with “essential” advancements in technology, meaning residents are being left behind.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur also reiterated his concerns over the “sluggish” broadband speeds and urged the government to take action.

He said: “Ofcom’s report provides a wholly unnecessary reminder to islanders that Orkney continues to experience the poorest access to high-speed broadband in the country.

“This latest data simply confirms the day-to-day reality for too many households and businesses in Orkney who struggle daily with sluggish speeds or no connection at all.”

 

 

James Stockan, leader of Orkney Islands Council.

Mr Stockan added people who need strong internet connection most aren’t getting it, with medical systems, remote learning and even training for firefighters taking a hit.

“A challenge we have is that we are set so far back that when other people change things across the country they don’t realise there are places you can’t deliver things,” he said.

“The places where it would benefit the greatest we can’t deliver it because the infrastructure isn’t there to do it.

“Some of the remote islands are becoming even more remote because of these things.”

