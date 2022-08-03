Top four worst spots in UK for internet connection are in Highlands and Islands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four of the 10 worst internet blackspots in the UK are in the Highlands and Islands, a new study has revealed.

Of the 10 worst, five are in Scotland – four of which are in the north.

Orkney was found to be the worst internet blackspot, with just 64% of premises connected to superfast broadband compared to the UK average of 94%.

Only 1% of households have ultrafast broadband, compared to the UK average of 59%, and locals face the slowest download speeds in the country.

Just further north, Shetland came in second in the rankings, with 69% of residents connected to superfast broadband.

Argyll and Bute and the Western Isles were third and fourth with less than 80% having access to superfast broadband.

Areas with the worst internet connection

Research by AskGamblers.com found these were the top 10 worst areas or internet connection:

Orkney Shetland Argyll and Bute Western Isles Torridge Eden Mid Devon Dumfries and Galloway Scarborough North Norfolk

Orkney being left behind

Internet access has been an ongoing problem across the Highlands and islands, with the Scottish Government’s superfast broadband rollout scheme (R100) repeatedly being delayed.

Work began in June laying new subsea cables around Shetland to improve broadband connectivity to 15 island communities, however, leader of Orkney Islands Council James Stockan said this wasn’t enough.

“We need to be able to keep pace with a fast moving world,” he said.

“There are some places here that the internet is absolutely fine, but that in itself is a problem, having such inequity within the community.”

He said the island is struggling to keep up with “essential” advancements in technology, meaning residents are being left behind.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur also reiterated his concerns over the “sluggish” broadband speeds and urged the government to take action.

He said: “Ofcom’s report provides a wholly unnecessary reminder to islanders that Orkney continues to experience the poorest access to high-speed broadband in the country.

“This latest data simply confirms the day-to-day reality for too many households and businesses in Orkney who struggle daily with sluggish speeds or no connection at all.”

Mr Stockan added people who need strong internet connection most aren’t getting it, with medical systems, remote learning and even training for firefighters taking a hit.

“A challenge we have is that we are set so far back that when other people change things across the country they don’t realise there are places you can’t deliver things,” he said.

“The places where it would benefit the greatest we can’t deliver it because the infrastructure isn’t there to do it.

“Some of the remote islands are becoming even more remote because of these things.”