Experienced climber killed in Ben Nevis fall ‘had so much more life left to give’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An experienced climber who died in a tragic accident on Ben Nevis has been described as “wonderful” and “inspiring”.

Rob Brown, who lived in Fort William, was enjoying a day on Scotland’s highest peak when he fell on July 29.

In a statement published online, the keen outdoorsman’s loved ones described as a “tragic accident that couldn’t have been prevented”.

They said the 33-year-old died while having a “great day out” and his death was “quick and painless”.

Loved ones ‘navigating the unimaginable’

It added: “On Friday 29th July 2022 we lost Rob to a climbing accident on the north face of Ben Nevis. It was a beautiful day and he was excited to enjoy it in the mountains, as he always loved doing with his free time.

“Anyone that knows Rob knows he is experienced, calm, confident and not a risk-taker on the hill and Friday was no different.

“We are all absolutely heartbroken and devastated that he has had to leave us when he had so much more life left to give and with such an exciting future ahead.

“We are grateful for everyone that has reached out to us so far – to help and support us in so many ways – whilst we navigate the unimaginable.”

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were involved in retrieving Mr Brown and his belongings, and were thanked in the statement.

Several of the team knew Mr Brown personally and said: “It’s been an extremely hard few days for the team and we’d like to extend a huge thanks to everyone who has supported Rob’s family and friends in this difficult time. ”

‘He really did inspire to live life to the fullest’

Mr Brown’s father, Martin, was among those to pay tribute online.

He wrote: “This is so hard – I am so proud of my wonderful son.”

Many joined in offering their condolences and sharing messages of their memories of Mr Brown.

Paying tribute to his “much loved friend”, Craig McDonald posted: “Absolutely heartbroken to lose such a colourful, amazing and much loved friend.

“He was one of the funniest, most inspiring people I ever met and I am devastated for his family, Eilidh and the many, many friends he leaves behind. Slàinte Rob, you really were one of a kind.”

Callum Howard said: “Absolutely devastated to hear the news, my deepest condolences to Rob’s whole family.

“He truly was a gentle giant and have many unforgettable memories of riding with Rob in the most beautiful landscapes and being scared silly as he towed us into sketchy lines with a huge grin and chuckle.

“He really did inspire to live life to the fullest.”

‘Winter will be a less colourful place’

Fellow climbers shared their memories of their “fantastic” days out with Mr Brown and his love for the outdoors.

Climber Kirsty Pallas added: “So tragic, it’s hard to believe it’s real. Rob was always fun to hang out with, I was lucky to go on a fun few climbing trips with him early on in my climbing.

“And he really knew how to throw a great party. He’ll be so missed by everyone, and winter will be a less colourful place.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.15am on Friday, July 29, we received a report of a man having fallen at Zero Gully, Ben Nevis.

“Following a mountain rescue, the body of a 33-year-old man was recovered.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”