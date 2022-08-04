Experienced climber killed in Ben Nevis fall ‘had so much more life left to give’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Experienced climber killed in Ben Nevis fall ‘had so much more life left to give’

By Lottie Hood
August 4, 2022, 3:38 pm
Rob Brown lived in Fort William but was originally from Cambridge. Supplied by Andy Croy.
An experienced climber who died in a tragic accident on Ben Nevis has been described as “wonderful” and “inspiring”.

Rob Brown, who lived in Fort William, was enjoying a day on Scotland’s highest peak when he fell on July 29.

In a statement published online, the keen outdoorsman’s loved ones described as a “tragic accident that couldn’t have been prevented”.

They said the 33-year-old died while having a “great day out” and his death was “quick and painless”.

Loved ones ‘navigating the unimaginable’

It added: “On Friday 29th July 2022 we lost Rob to a climbing accident on the north face of Ben Nevis. It was a beautiful day and he was excited to enjoy it in the mountains, as he always loved doing with his free time.

“Anyone that knows Rob knows he is experienced, calm, confident and not a risk-taker on the hill and Friday was no different.

“We are all absolutely heartbroken and devastated that he has had to leave us when he had so much more life left to give and with such an exciting future ahead.

“We are grateful for everyone that has reached out to us so far – to help and support us in so many ways – whilst we navigate the unimaginable.”

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were involved in retrieving Mr Brown and his belongings, and were thanked in the statement.

Several of the team knew Mr Brown personally and said: “It’s been an extremely hard few days for the team and we’d like to extend a huge thanks to everyone who has supported Rob’s family and friends in this difficult time. ”

‘He really did inspire to live life to the fullest’

Mr Brown’s father, Martin, was among those to pay tribute online.

He wrote: “This is so hard – I am so proud of my wonderful son.”

Many joined in offering their condolences and sharing messages of their memories of Mr Brown.

Paying tribute to his “much loved friend”, Craig McDonald posted: “Absolutely heartbroken to lose such a colourful, amazing and much loved friend.

“He was one of the funniest, most inspiring people I ever met and I am devastated for his family, Eilidh and the many, many friends he leaves behind. Slàinte Rob, you really were one of a kind.”

Callum Howard said: “Absolutely devastated to hear the news, my deepest condolences to Rob’s whole family.

“He truly was a gentle giant and have many unforgettable memories of riding with Rob in the most beautiful landscapes and being scared silly as he towed us into sketchy lines with a huge grin and chuckle.

“He really did inspire to live life to the fullest.”

Mr Brown fell at Zero Gully on Ben Nevis. Supplied by SAIS.

‘Winter will be a less colourful place’

Fellow climbers shared their memories of their “fantastic” days out with Mr Brown and his love for the outdoors.

Climber Kirsty Pallas added: “So tragic, it’s hard to believe it’s real. Rob was always fun to hang out with, I was lucky to go on a fun few climbing trips with him early on in my climbing.

“And he really knew how to throw a great party. He’ll be so missed by everyone, and winter will be a less colourful place.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.15am on Friday, July 29, we received a report of a man having fallen at Zero Gully, Ben Nevis.

“Following a mountain rescue, the body of a 33-year-old man was recovered.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

