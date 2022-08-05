Split opinion in Golspie as council eyes green field for new housing development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council wants to build 17 new homes in a field beside Golspie Primary School, but the plan has attracted a petition from local residents.

Unusually, the council has gone against its own development plan in bringing the planning application.

Under the Caithness and Sutherland local development plan (CASPlan) the fields off South Argo Terrace are protected green space.

However, the council’s housing team says Golspie needs affordable housing and has plenty of green space already.

Some local residents agree, but others objected to the lack of public consultation.

Loss of green space – and ‘undesirable’ tenants

Highland Council wants to use 1.8 acres of a field on the east of the village to create a new housing development. It hopes to build 17 units in total, comprising 13 houses and four cottage flats.

The main access would be South Argo Terrace, with a new cul-de-sac formed for the residential area.

The council says it will keep the field east of the site as open green space. Golspie Primary School lies to the west.

However, the CASPlan designates the entire field as green space.

The planning application – which will be considered by councillors on August 10 – has attracted four objections and one petition with seven signatures. It also has five comments in support.

Objectors say the council has not consulted on the change of use for the land, and they don’t want to lose green space in the village. They also say that other nearby housing sites are not yet fully developed.

Some residents also suggested the inclusion of flats would attract an “undesirable element” and said that tenants must be employed. However, these concerns aren’t material planning considerations.

Golspie needs homes, not parks

On the other hand, supporters say that Golspie has plenty of open green space – what it needs, is homes. Some residents said the new development would provide affordable homes for local families.

Golspie Community Council opted not to pick a side, instead noting the valid concerns of some residents. In particular, they said that other sites such as Drummuie, Woodland Crescent and Sibell Road should be considered before developing the field.

Highland Council says there are drainage problems at Sibell Road which rule it out, while Drummuie is “car dependent”.

The housing team says that policy 75 of the CASPlan does allow some flexibility for development on green space, provided it’s not currently in use.

The field in question was once used as a hockey ground, but records show it’s not served that purpose for more than 20 years.

The council has however agreed to retain access to the backs of existing houses via Sibell Road, in response to neighbours’ concerns.

Crunch meeting next week

Highland Council planners have weighed up the issues and recommend the application for approval. It will ultimately fall to councillors to decide at north planning committee next Wednesday.

The meeting is webcast and available for public viewing.

