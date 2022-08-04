Argyll and Bute Council to launch new My Tribe period initiative

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Free period products will now be available to everyone in Argyll and Bute through the council’s new My Tribe initiative.

The Scottish Government’s Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021 becomes law this month, which means everyone in Scotland can have reasonably convenient access to period products, free of charge, as and when they are required.

My Tribe, which is being funded by the Scottish Government, aims to help raise awareness of the availability of free products in Argyll and Bute and break down barriers around talking about periods.

To mark the launch of the initiative the council is hosting two community events, including one at Lochgilphead High School on August 25 from 6pm to 8.30pm.

The council’s commercial services senior manager, Jayne Jones, said: “These events are a wonderful way for people to get together, to find out what provision is available and help end the stigma that currently surrounds periods. Although the events are free to attend, tickets are required so get yours now before they’re all gone.”