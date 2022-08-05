Moy Country Fair returns following two-year absence with aim of attracting wider audience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moy Country Fair returns following two-year absence with aim of attracting wider audience

By Ross Hempseed
August 5, 2022, 6:24 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 8:15 pm
Moy Country Fair returned rebranded to attract a wider audience. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Moy Country Fair returned after a two-year absence, featuring a packed programme of countryside activities to entice a new broader audience.

Previously known as the Fair at Moy, the event transformed during the enforced Covid break to include a more diverse line-up than ever before.

Despite the unpredictable weather, hundreds arrived at the muddy Moy Estate on the banks of Loch Moy for all things country.

Activities like fly-casting on the loch, archery, clay pigeon shooting and terrier racing were all available for crowds to watch.

Throughout the event’s 40-year history, organisers have highlighted local produce and producers across the region and educated crowds on Highland culture.

Ethan Crawford from New Deer with ‘Florrie’ as she takes part in the Gun Dog Scurry. Picture by Sandy McCook.

This year included a food theatre where talented chefs showed off their culinary skills and local farmers shared their delicious home-grown produce with the public.

It was the first time many were displaying at the Moy Country Fair, given the event’s cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

While there were not as many stands as before, it was a more varied offering from RNLI and NatureScot to local traders like the Corrie Company and Riverside Silver.

‘A lovely opportunity to try some local foods’

RNLI volunteers were there to run water safety demonstrations educating people on the importance of staying safe while swimming or paddle boarding this year.

The intermittent weather could not damper people’s spirits as many were happy to see people mingling again.

Moray Ralph, from Elgin, said: “It’s a lovely opportunity to try some local foods and drinks and just see a gathering of people once again coming back to Moy.

“Children, animals, dogs it’s been a lovely day altogether. I think it’s really important to support events like these and make sure this continues for many years to come.”

Susan Van Dias, from Bonar Bridge, said: “It is my first time here, and I have enjoyed myself enormously.

“I like to just sit and watch people and had a blast watching the scurry dogs show.”

Cameron Davidson (8) of Banchory gets some fly casting tuition despite a broken arm from Steven Watt of Inverness Angling Club. Picture by Sandy McCook.

With a variety of exhibitors and stands, it has drawn a wider audience of people interested in the countryside lifestyle and outdoors.

Moira Dennis, from Dunphail, was worried she might not have the right clothes for the occasion and was surprised the event wasn’t as “exclusive” as she thought.

She said: “I’ve never been before, and I was concerned I might not be wearing the right clothing for an event like this.

“I assumed it was much more exclusive and for people who love country sports, but it has been a good day out, and there has been more variety than I thought.

“The atmosphere as well has been very friendly and relaxing, and it’s great to see people back together after such a long time away.”

A change in emphasis for Moy Country Fair

Garrick Begg, a member of the Moy Country Fair committee, said: “It’s great to see so many people back and so many interesting stands.

“There been a change of emphasis from previous years, so we have a lot more interesting food, drink and local produce.

Crowds gathered at the Moy Country Fair despite occasional rainshowers. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“There’s nothing else like this in the Highlands, and it’s really important to have events like this, so we get a chance to educate people on country life.”

Proceeds from the Moy Country Fair have gone to charities over its long history, with £792,600 donated to date.

Event organisers hope to build on this new fresh start post-Covid and introduce a wider group of people to the best of country life.

