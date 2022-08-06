Blood cancer charity at Moy Country Fair to find Josie Davidson perfect donor match to fight rare condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Blood cancer charity at Moy Country Fair to find Josie Davidson perfect donor match to fight rare condition

By Ross Hempseed
August 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 6, 2022, 11:38 am
blood cancer charity dkms
Chris Bain at the Moy Country Fair as he searches for a perfect patch ofr local girl, Josie Davidson. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Blood cancer charity DKMS has used the Moy Country Fair to encourage people to sign up in the hopes of finding a match for a local three-year-old.

The charity is displaying for the first time at the Moy Country Fair to raise awareness for their cause and specifically to find a stem cell match for a special little girl.

Josie Davidson, who lives in Ross-shire, is three-years-old and suffers from a blood condition which can be treated with stem cells and DKMS is committed to finding her a match.

Her older sister Adeline, who suffers from the same rare and serious congenital disease, has received treatment since last year.

Three-year-old Josie with her mum Steph.

Josie’s story can be found on the DKMS website, where she is described as a “sweet, loving little girl, strong-willed but a free spirit”.

DKMS estimates over 2,000 people are waiting for potentially life-saving stem cell treatment, one of them being Josie.

Since setting up, Chris Bain and Adolf Von Moltke from DKMS have had several people register to the global database and are pleased with the interest people have shown.

Josie’s condition is so rare that only an exact match can do to help her, which further limits her chances of getting the help until the right person signs up.

Donor needs to be a 10/10 match

Chris Bain, DKMS volunteer hub lead for Scotland, said: “We came to the Moy show to get the word out about DKMS and to get us better known in Scotland.

“We are also here to find a potential donor match for Josie, who is a little local girl who stays in Ross-shire.

“She has a blood condition and is looking for her perfect ten out of ten stem cell match. We hope to do that today by registering new donors.”

Mr Bain says that events like the Moy Country Fair are important in getting the word out to people who may have thought about registering but don’t have all the information.

If more people are registered then the higher the chance that patients find a match and can then receive life-saving treatment.

Mr Bain added: “It’s imperative that we come to these events. There are a lot of people who come and speak to us that aren’t able to register as a stem cell donor, however, by speaking to them you find they go off and tell a friend or family member who are eligible.”

“It’s about trying to get as many people as we can on the register because the more people on that register the better chance a patient has of surviving.”

