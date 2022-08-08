First ever drum major from Skye leads the band at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first ever drum major from the Isle of Skye is leading a band at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Peter MacDonald has been drum major for the Isle of Skye Pipe Band for 15 years, but this year he is commanding a new band specifically for the tattoo.

It is the first time in two years that the event is taking place due to the pandemic.

The 62-year-old said: “It is absolutely awesome to be listening to the cream of the cream play their instruments.

“When we march off, it really does make your hair stand on the back (of) your head as you play across the drawbridge and out onto the esplanade in front of a cheering audience.

“It is the best show on earth.”

Bands from around the world are taking part in this year’s event during 26 shows to 8,600 people a night.

A 50-year history in pipe band

Mr MacDonald has had a career in pipe bands for almost 50 years.

He started out in 1973 as a teenage tenor drummer, before moving on to playing the pipes for 20 years.

He then played the bass drum with the Second 51st Highland Volunteers Territorial Army Queen’s Own Highlanders. This involved making regular trips through to Cooper Park in Elgin to play.

In 2017, the tattoo was opened by the Lonach Highlanders.

Mr MacDonald has been the drum major for the Isle of Skye Pipe Band for 15 years and leads the march by issuing commands with his mace.

‘The pinnacle of my career’

Before the tattoo began, Mr MacDonald travelled down to Edinburgh to train with his new bandmates for one week.

He said: “We come down here not knowing any of the members of the band and within two days we feel as if we’re all just part of the pipe band family.

“We get to know each other very well and we work together as a team.

“And of course the highlight and the pinnacle of any pipe band career is having the opportunity to be part of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.”

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums band is made up of 56 members from all over the world. This year it includes players from Australia, Canada, Argentina, Peru, Germany, England, and the Isle of Skye.

After the performance at the esplanade, the performance finishes with the lone piper, fireworks, and the 900 performers marching down the Royal Mile in their costumes.

Mr Macdonald’s wife Marie, his two daughters, and his four grandchildren have already been able to attend and watch him in action.

He added: “I think they were all very proud to see the dad or their grandpa at the tattoo last night.

“They really did enjoy the spectacle.”

The tattoo runs until August 28, to buy tickets visit here.