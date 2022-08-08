First ever drum major from Skye leads the band at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

First ever drum major from Skye leads the band at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

By Cameron Roy
August 8, 2022, 2:04 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 4:19 pm
Peter Macdonald is the first Drum Major from the Isle of Skye. Supplied by Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
Peter Macdonald is the first Drum Major from the Isle of Skye. Supplied by Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The first ever drum major from the Isle of Skye is leading a band at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Peter MacDonald has been drum major for the Isle of Skye Pipe Band for 15 years, but this year he is commanding a new band specifically for the tattoo.

It is the first time in two years that the event is taking place due to the pandemic.

The 62-year-old said: “It is absolutely awesome to be listening to the cream of the cream play their instruments.

Mr McDonald has been involved in pipe bands for over 50 years. Supplied by Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

“When we march off, it really does make your hair stand on the back (of) your head as you play across the drawbridge and out onto the esplanade in front of a cheering audience.

“It is the best show on earth.”

Bands from around the world are taking part in this year’s event during 26 shows to 8,600 people a night.

A 50-year history in pipe band

Mr MacDonald has had a career in pipe bands for almost 50 years.

He started out in 1973 as a teenage tenor drummer, before moving on to playing the pipes for 20 years.

He then played the bass drum with the Second 51st Highland Volunteers Territorial Army Queen’s Own Highlanders. This involved making regular trips through to Cooper Park in Elgin to play.

In 2017, the tattoo was opened by the Lonach Highlanders.

Mr MacDonald has been the drum major for the Isle of Skye Pipe Band for 15 years and leads the march by issuing commands with his mace.

‘The pinnacle of my career’

Before the tattoo began, Mr MacDonald travelled down to Edinburgh to train with his new bandmates for one week.

He said: “We come down here not knowing any of the members of the band and within two days we feel as if we’re all just part of the pipe band family.

“We get to know each other very well and we work together as a team.

“And of course the highlight and the pinnacle of any pipe band career is having the opportunity to be part of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.”

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums band is made up of 56 members from all over the world. This year it includes players from Australia, Canada, Argentina, Peru, Germany, England, and the Isle of Skye.

This year’s performances are the first since 2019. Supplied by Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

After the performance at the esplanade, the performance finishes with the lone piper, fireworks, and the 900 performers marching down the Royal Mile in their costumes.

Mr Macdonald’s wife Marie, his two daughters, and his four grandchildren have already been able to attend and watch him in action.

He added: “I think they were all very proud to see the dad or their grandpa at the tattoo last night.

“They really did enjoy the spectacle.”

The tattoo runs until August 28, to buy tickets visit here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]