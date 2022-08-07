Kisimul Castle ‘reopening’ talks to take place on Barra

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fears have been raised over the future of an iconic Outer Hebridean castle in a fairytale setting.

Barra’s Kisimul Castle, the seat of the Macneil clan, has been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic, and locals are challenging Historic Environment Scotland (HES) on the decision.

Once visited by Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Kismul Castle is the only surviving Medieval castle of any size in the Western Isles.

It sits on a rock in the middle of Castle Bay on the island of Barra.

A meeting is to be held on Monday on its continued closure and future.

In May, the castle’s custodian HES said it had not reopened this year for safety reasons, with some floor areas and walls in need of repairs.

Monday’s public meeting in Castlebay Community Hall will have a presentation by HES, and a video message from Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan.

Mr Allan has previously raised concerns about the castle being closed to islanders and visitors.

A bottle of Talisker whisky

HES’ predecessor, Historic Scotland, took over responsibility for managing and conserving Kisimul in 2000.

At the time the organisation signed a 999-year lease from Ian Roderick Macneil, 46th Clan Chief, for £1 and an annual rent of a bottle of Talisker whisky.

“I echo the worries of the castle’s owner, Macneil of Barra, and the wider community that one of the most recognisable properties in Scotland is falling into a dilapidated state under public custody,” said Mr Allan.