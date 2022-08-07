Kisimul Castle ‘reopening’ talks to take place on Barra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kisimul Castle ‘reopening’ talks to take place on Barra

By Mike Merritt
August 7, 2022, 3:32 pm Updated: August 7, 2022, 4:19 pm
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra.
Fears have been raised over the future of an iconic Outer Hebridean castle in a fairytale setting.

Barra’s Kisimul Castle, the seat of the Macneil clan, has been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic, and locals are challenging Historic Environment Scotland (HES) on the decision.

Once visited by Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Kismul Castle is the only surviving Medieval castle of any size in the Western Isles.

It sits on a rock in the middle of Castle Bay on the island of Barra.

A meeting is to be held on Monday on its continued closure and future.

In May, the castle’s custodian HES said it had not reopened this year for safety reasons, with some floor areas and walls in need of repairs.

Monday’s public meeting in Castlebay Community Hall will have a presentation by HES, and a video message from Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan.

Mr Allan has previously raised concerns about the castle being closed to islanders and visitors.

A bottle of Talisker whisky

HES’ predecessor, Historic Scotland, took over responsibility for managing and conserving Kisimul in 2000.

Barra.

At the time the organisation signed a 999-year lease from Ian Roderick Macneil, 46th Clan Chief, for £1 and an annual rent of a bottle of Talisker whisky.

“I echo the worries of the castle’s owner, Macneil of Barra, and the wider community that one of the most recognisable properties in Scotland is falling into a dilapidated state under public custody,” said Mr Allan.

 

