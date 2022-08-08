‘Ministers are starting to listen’: Ferry on Skye-Harris-Uist route set to return to service today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Ministers are starting to listen’: Ferry on Skye-Harris-Uist route set to return to service today

By Louise Glen
August 8, 2022, 8:04 am Updated: August 8, 2022, 9:23 am
Calmac mv hebrides
The MV Hebrides was pulled from service due to a fault in the CO2 firefighting service.

A tourism boss on the Western Isles has said she believes the Scottish Government is starting to listen to its concern over ferry services.

Sarah Maclean, chief executive of Outer Hebrides Tourism, said while reputational damage had been done in the last few weeks – she sees a “little bit of hope” on the horizon.

However, she warned this year was the worst she had known for ferry cancellations and disruption to lifeline links across the west coast.

Last week the MV Hebrides was taken to Greenock for repairs – and in its wake a ferry reshuffle caused chaos across the network.

Speaking on Monday’s Good Morning Scotland programme on BBC Radio Scotland, Ms Maclean said: “We are hopeful there will be a resumed service, but I think everybody on the islands is wondering how long for?

Skye, Harris, Uist ferry set to return from today

“This endless disruption to timetables and short notice cancellations has now become part of island life unfortunately. Hopefully it is an improving picture but we will see how long it lasts.

She continued: “[This year is] absolutely worse, this situation has been mounting for a number of years now.

CalMac Ferry sails in the west coast.

“The community here and the business sector have been warning this was on the horizon. We have had numerous short-notice cancellations, as I have said, changes to  timetables and vessels rerouted and countless technical issues.

“It comes down to the simple fact it is a very ageing fleet, and for whatever reason the investment and forethought was not put into making sure the Calmac fleet was future proofed.

“So we have been warning for a number of years this was only going to become a worsening situation, and I think 2022 has unfortunately been the year we reached the tipping point.

She continued: “It has become extremely difficult. In some parts of the islands are definitely worse affected. We know that businesses and the community, especially the Uist and Harris have been directly affected very negatively by this.

‘It is a difficult, difficult time’

“Many businesses in Uist lost a lot of cancellations at the start of the visitor season, due to technical outages at Easter, that has run into a very unpredictable summer season.

“And we are now are facing the prospect of the main network of Skye, Uist and Harris being closed for nine months through the winter.”

The closure is due to a major overhaul of ports in the so-called Skye triangle of Skye, Harris and Uist.

CalMac ferry.

Ms Maclean added: “In terms of a tipping point we have a perfect storm of factors that means things are suffering cancellations, losing bookings and reputational damage. It is difficult to pull back

“It is a difficult, difficult time.

“I think there has been a little bit of hope this week that ministers and senior officials are starting to listen and to actually really understand how critical this is. And a real knock on effect here for livelihoods, for community sustainability on the islands.

“So hopefully people are listening, action will follow.”

CalMac confirmed that the boat would return to the route today, departing Uig on Skye for an additional sailing at 7am.

Robbie Drummond, CalMac’s managing director, said: “The service is getting back to normal today.

“Everyone at Calmac is deeply sorry for what they have been going through.

“There is no easy choices when we have to redeploy our vessels.”

He added: “Right across our network are seeing a reduction in numbers. In 2019 we carried 5.7million and we believe that will be down by about 15% to 4.9million, we believe is to cost of living challenges and less commuters travelling.

“We are working very hard to maintain our current resilience, we see the new ferries to arrive in 2023/2024. It will be challenging for the next year.

“[In the future] we will retain one or two spare vessels, and a crew, that can sat there in ‘hot layup’ when they are needed.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The transport minister last week convened a resilience meeting with the local MP, MSP, councillor and other stakeholders including the Ferries Communities Board and Harris Development Ltd to discuss the issues relating to the outage.

“CalMac have added a number of additional sailings to help with essential supplies to the islands and we continue to work with CalMac and Cmal on potential resilience options for the fleet.

“This includes seeking potential second hand tonnage to improve operational resilience on the Clyde and Hebrides ferry routes.

“The previous charters of MV Arrow and recent purchase of the MV Utne – now MV Loch Frisa – are evidence of this ongoing commitment to improve and support the existing fleet in this way.”

He continued: “CalMac forms part of the local resilience partnership.

“They remain in close local contact with communities and hauliers and are working with them to prioritise the movement of essential supplies.

“This will be closely monitored, with feedback being obtained directly from island communities and local resilience partnerships providing a more rounded assessment of impact than transport operators alone can provide.

“CalMac also operated an additional sailing between Stornoway and Ullapool to help move freight.”

