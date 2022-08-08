Man charged following serious assault in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 27-year-old is due in court today in connection with a serious assault in Inverness.

A man was attacked in Rose Street Retail Park at 7.40pm on Saturday, August 6. The 2-year-old was taken to hospital as a result.

A police spokesman said: “A man has been arrested and charged following a serious assault in Inverness.

“Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the Rose Street Retail Park area around 7.40pm on Saturday, August 6.

“A 20-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries.”

The spokesman continued: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, August 8.”