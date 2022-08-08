Man charged following serious assault in Inverness By Louise Glen August 8, 2022, 12:34 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 1:09 pm 0 Police. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 27-year-old is due in court today in connection with a serious assault in Inverness. A man was attacked in Rose Street Retail Park at 7.40pm on Saturday, August 6. The 2-year-old was taken to hospital as a result. A police spokesman said: “A man has been arrested and charged following a serious assault in Inverness. “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the Rose Street Retail Park area around 7.40pm on Saturday, August 6. “A 20-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries.” The spokesman continued: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, August 8.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man, 21, given fixed penalty notice after A96 crash near Lhanbryde IN FULL: Church of Scotland proposals to close 31 churches in Moray and Inverness Man due in court after police seize cannabis plants worth over £75,000 in Aberdeen Man questioned by police in connection with attack on councillor