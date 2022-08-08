‘No compulsory redundancies’ on proposed rural and island college merger 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 10-week long community consultation has been launched on merging three University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) colleges.

Plans are on the table to bring UHI North Highland, UHI Outer Hebrides and UHI West Highland, together, and have been backed by the college management.

Now communities are being asked for their views.

While the move is in a bid to achieve “financial sustainability” there is a guarantee that there will be no compulsory redundancies.

The partnership would create an institution supporting 9,000 students and 600 staff in 19 rural and island campus locations across the north of Scotland, and the islands.

A UHI spokeswoman said: “All three colleges face similar challenges including real-term funding cuts, rising costs and a declining demographic.

“By coming together, they become a more resilient, efficient, and financially sustainable organisation, with the talent, expertise, and capacity to grow and fully respond to the needs and ambitions of their local communities.

‘Doing more, not less’

In a joint statement, the three principals: Debbie Murray, UHI North Highland, Sue Macfarlane, UHI Outer Hebrides, and Lydia Rohmer, UHI West Highland, said: “This is an opportunity for everyone to have their say on this exciting development, which we believe will be transformational for our rural and island communities.

“Merger is about doing more, not less. By coming together, we create a more resilient, sustainable organisation, which will continue to serve our local communities in the way we do now, but with more impact.”

Dr Michael Foxley, chairman of the partnership board leading the merger project, said: “We are confident this is the best way forward for our rural and island colleges, which play a critical role in supporting our local communities, not only through access to learning, training, skills development, and world-class research, but as local employers.

“All views will be taken on board and will help refine the case for merger, which will be considered by the boards of management at each of our three colleges later this year.”

The full merger proposal and business case, including a detailed rationale and financial model, can be viewed at www.rural-islands-merger.uhi.ac.uk along with details of online information events and drop-ins taking place in campuses and learning centres throughout the consultation.

The full proposal builds on feedback from the initial consultation with staff, students and external stakeholders, which took place in December 2021 and January 2022.

The consultation runs until Friday October 14.