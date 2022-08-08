‘No compulsory redundancies’ on proposed rural and island college merger 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘No compulsory redundancies’ on proposed rural and island college merger 

By Louise Glen
August 8, 2022, 1:16 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 1:59 pm
North Highland College UHI in Thurso.
North Highland College UHI in Thurso.

A 10-week long community consultation has been launched on merging three University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) colleges.

Plans are on the table to bring UHI North Highland, UHI Outer Hebrides and UHI West Highland, together, and have been backed by the college management.

Now communities are being asked for their views.

While the move is in a bid to achieve “financial sustainability” there is a guarantee that there will be no compulsory redundancies.

The partnership would create an institution supporting 9,000 students and 600 staff in 19 rural and island campus locations across the north of Scotland, and the islands.

A UHI spokeswoman said: “All three colleges face similar challenges including real-term funding cuts, rising costs and a declining demographic.

West Highland College UHI in Fort William.

“By coming together, they become a more resilient, efficient, and financially sustainable organisation, with the talent, expertise, and capacity to grow and fully respond to the needs and ambitions of their local communities.

‘Doing more, not less’

In a joint statement, the three principals: Debbie Murray, UHI North Highland, Sue Macfarlane, UHI Outer Hebrides, and Lydia Rohmer, UHI West Highland, said: “This is an opportunity for everyone to have their say on this exciting development, which we believe will be transformational for our rural and island communities.

“Merger is about doing more, not less. By coming together, we create a more resilient, sustainable organisation, which will continue to serve our local communities in the way we do now, but with more impact.”

Dr Michael Foxley, chairman of the partnership board leading the merger project, said: “We are confident this is the best way forward for our rural and island colleges, which play a critical role in supporting our local communities, not only through access to learning, training, skills development, and world-class research, but as local employers.

“All views will be taken on board and will help refine the case for merger, which will be considered by the boards of management at each of our three colleges later this year.”

Michael Foxley.

The full merger proposal and business case, including a detailed rationale and financial model, can be viewed at www.rural-islands-merger.uhi.ac.uk along with details of online information events and drop-ins taking place in campuses and learning centres throughout the consultation.

The full proposal builds on feedback from the initial consultation with staff, students and external stakeholders, which took place in December 2021 and January 2022.

The consultation runs until Friday October 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]