Trees for Life hail success of Highland rewilding training programme

Charity Trees for Life has completed a three-year skills development project helping 15 people from diverse backgrounds to pursue a career in rewilding.

With more than 1,000 people registering their interest to take part in the Skills for Rewilding programme across its three-year run, something organisers say revealed a significant demand for further training courses.

Skills for Rewilding welcomed five people each year to the Trees for Life Dundreggan rewilding estate in Glenmoriston, west of Loch Ness.

Students spent 12 months carrying out hands-on rewilding activities, mentored by Trees for Life experts.

Different traineeships included tree nursery horticulture, deer management, conservation, landscape planning, digital marketing, and community engagement.

Paul Greaves from Trees for Life, who managed the project, said: “For each year of Skills for Rewilding, we received hundreds of applications. Participants came from a range of backgrounds and previous jobs, including hospitality, retail and construction.

‘Growing public appetite’

“It’s clear that there is a growing public appetite to help nature in Scotland. Nationally, we need more investment in skills development to harness this potential workforce, which will benefit communities, biodiversity and the climate.”

To attract a more diverse range of applicants, including those under-represented in the nature restoration field, the project – funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund – provided each trainee with a bursary and on-site accommodation at Dundreggan.

Trees for Life recruited a mix of local young people, women wanting to work in traditionally male-dominated roles, and those looking for a career change.

Heather McGowan from Inverness worked in a city-centre bar before undertaking the tree nursery horticulture traineeship this year.

She is going to keep working at the Trees for Life nursery at Dundreggan, which grows tens of thousands of native trees each year.

Heather said: “Skills for Rewilding has really changed my career trajectory.

“Working at Trees for Life has opened up a whole new world to me. When I go out into the local landscape, I’m more clued up on native trees, plants and wildlife.

“I want to keep working in horticulture and be part of the change that’s happening in Scotland to help revive its lost biodiversity.”

Trees for Life has been rewilding Dundreggan estate in Glenmoriston since 2008, growing native trees from seed and planting new forests. In spring 2023, the world’s first Rewilding Centre will open at the acclaimed site, making rewilding and its many benefits accessible to many more people.