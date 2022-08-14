‘It’s so important to keep a record of the people in the area’: Photography exhibition captures spirit of changing Skye community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It’s so important to keep a record of the people in the area’: Photography exhibition captures spirit of changing Skye community

By Shannon Morrison
August 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
A portrait of Skye photographer, Isabelle Law, taken by Eamonn McCabe
Portrait of Skye photographer, Isabelle Law. Photo by Eamonn McCabe

A Skye photographer has turned her focus on an island community for a new exhibition.

Isabelle Law, who has become known for her thought-provoking portraiture and scenery pieces, will feature 40 of her images at the event.

Sùil an t-Solais (Eye of the Light) opens in Staffin Hall on August 16, and will run for several weeks.

Black and white portraiture of a man and his sheep on the Isle of Skye, by Isabelle Law
Black and white portraiture of Isle of Skye locals. Photo by Isabelle Law

 

 

 

 

The exhibition will be in Gaelic and will include shots Isabelle has taken of the community and its landscape. Tickets are not required.

‘It’s lovely to have these images in the same place’

Ahead of the event, Isabelle spoke of the inspiration behind it.

“This project started with me wanting to do an exhibition of different things in Skye; the people, the landscape, the wildlife.”

An image of Staffin, Isle of Skye, by Isabelle Law
Isabelle is locally known for her ability to capture dramatic scenery. Photo by Isabelle Law

She approached the Staffin Trust which was keen on the idea to feature “people in the Staffin area with a connection to the local community.”

As the project developed, Isabelle took a photograph of someone from each township in the Staffin area.

“It’s so important to keep a record of the people in the area, and it’s lovely to have all these images in the same place,” she says.

Black and white portraiture taken on the isle of skye, staffin, by Isabelle Law
Isabelle has taken a photo of a person from each township in the Staffin area. Photo by Isabelle Law

“The area is changing fast and old townships aren’t the same as they were, so it’s really special to bring the community together for this project.”

How Isabelle’s love of photography began

Isabelle has been studying photography for two years and has a final year left before she obtains her HND qualification.

However, her passion for the hobby started at home.

“My father was a photographer. Being surrounded with his love for photography gave me the interest from a very young age. I have enjoyed it as a hobby for many years”.

Her photography journey can be followed on social media, through her Facebook photography page and her own website.

The inspiration behind Sùil an t-Solais

Isabelle says that meeting the people of Staffin for this project has been a ‘huge highlight’ for her.

“It has been so interesting getting the stories of the area, and I have loved hearing them from the older generation.

A scenic photo of Staffin Bay by Isabelle Law
Staffin Bay. Photo by Isabelle Law

“It’s been quite eye-opening hearing about how the communities have changed over the years.”

She says she has met some ‘incredible characters’, and that she has thoroughly enjoyed using her Gaelic skills again.

Images will be kept for years to come

On the project’s meaning, Isabelle says: “I think it’s important for younger generations to hear these stories and keep them for generations to come.”

“I am so honoured to hear the stories, to be part of the island community and to create these images which will be kept for years to come.”

She thanked all those who have made the exhibition possible, and encouraged her to continue with the project, including those whose images she has captured.

Isabelle is also known in Skye as one of the skippers on the community-owned ferry MV Glenachulish which she became interested in as a 10-year-old.

She later was employed as a ropehand before achieving her skipper’s licence ten years later.





