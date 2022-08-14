‘It’s so important to keep a record of the people in the area’: Photography exhibition captures spirit of changing Skye community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Skye photographer has turned her focus on an island community for a new exhibition.

Isabelle Law, who has become known for her thought-provoking portraiture and scenery pieces, will feature 40 of her images at the event.

Sùil an t-Solais (Eye of the Light) opens in Staffin Hall on August 16, and will run for several weeks.

The exhibition will be in Gaelic and will include shots Isabelle has taken of the community and its landscape. Tickets are not required.

‘It’s lovely to have these images in the same place’

Ahead of the event, Isabelle spoke of the inspiration behind it.

“This project started with me wanting to do an exhibition of different things in Skye; the people, the landscape, the wildlife.”

She approached the Staffin Trust which was keen on the idea to feature “people in the Staffin area with a connection to the local community.”

As the project developed, Isabelle took a photograph of someone from each township in the Staffin area.

“It’s so important to keep a record of the people in the area, and it’s lovely to have all these images in the same place,” she says.

“The area is changing fast and old townships aren’t the same as they were, so it’s really special to bring the community together for this project.”

How Isabelle’s love of photography began

Isabelle has been studying photography for two years and has a final year left before she obtains her HND qualification.

However, her passion for the hobby started at home.

“My father was a photographer. Being surrounded with his love for photography gave me the interest from a very young age. I have enjoyed it as a hobby for many years”.

Her photography journey can be followed on social media, through her Facebook photography page and her own website.

The inspiration behind Sùil an t-Solais

Isabelle says that meeting the people of Staffin for this project has been a ‘huge highlight’ for her.

“It has been so interesting getting the stories of the area, and I have loved hearing them from the older generation.

“It’s been quite eye-opening hearing about how the communities have changed over the years.”

She says she has met some ‘incredible characters’, and that she has thoroughly enjoyed using her Gaelic skills again.

Images will be kept for years to come

On the project’s meaning, Isabelle says: “I think it’s important for younger generations to hear these stories and keep them for generations to come.”

“I am so honoured to hear the stories, to be part of the island community and to create these images which will be kept for years to come.”

She thanked all those who have made the exhibition possible, and encouraged her to continue with the project, including those whose images she has captured.

Isabelle is also known in Skye as one of the skippers on the community-owned ferry MV Glenachulish which she became interested in as a 10-year-old.

She later was employed as a ropehand before achieving her skipper’s licence ten years later.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE