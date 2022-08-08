Caithness church organist, 89, honoured in surprise presentation by Prince Charles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caithness church organist, 89, honoured in surprise presentation by Prince Charles

By Lucinda Cameron
August 8, 2022, 4:15 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 5:02 pm
Prince Charles thanks Mary Edmondson for her 75 years of organ playing. Photo: Neil Buchan/PA
Prince Charles thanks Mary Edmondson for her 75 years of organ playing. Photo: Neil Buchan/PA

A Caithness church organist who has been playing for 75 years has been honoured for her dedication with a surprise presentation by Prince Charles.

Mary Edmondson, 89, was delighted to be presented with a basket of flowers by the royal following the service at Canisbay Parish Church, west of John O’Groats, on Sunday.

The Duke of Rothsay was staying at the Castle of Mey which belonged to the late Queen Mother and, like her, attends Canisbay Parish Church when he is staying there.

Miss Edmondson began playing the organ at the age of 14 and has played the instrument in various churches across the past seven and a half decades.

Pet dog licks Charles’ shoes in church service

Charles congratulated her on her dedication and also delivered a letter from the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Rt Rev Iain Greenshields, who described her as “truly inspirational”.

Miss Edmondson was joined at the church service by her dog Poppy, who travels everywhere with her in a tartan carry basket.

Speaking after the service, the 89-year-old said Charles was “quite taken” by Poppy.

The Prince was invited to make the presentation by Rev Janet Easton-Berry, pictured right. Photo: Neil Buchan/PA

She said: “I go everywhere with her and I told her that she was going to meet the Prince and she licked his shoes, so that was nice.”

Charles was invited to make the presentation by the Rev Janet Easton-Berry.

She said: “Mary has been playing the organ in various churches and denominations for 75 years and started playing at Canisbay Church when she was 81.

“She is an amazing lady and much loved, so we wanted to organise a special surprise for her during the annual royal service.

“I told her at the last minute what was going to happen and the look of surprise on her face was wonderful because she did not have a clue.

“When His Royal Highness approached her with the basket of flowers and Moderator’s letter with a huge smile on his face she was in absolute shock.

“It was so lovely and very, very special.

“He is a very warm and gracious man and Mary held his hand and told him that she started playing the organ when she was 14.

Prince Charles planted a tree outside after the service. Photo: Neil Buchan/PA

“Prince Charles told her that she must be the most longstanding organist, having played for 75 years and still going.

“The presentation meant so much to Mary and I told her that we appreciated her and we loved her.”

After the service, Charles planted a rowan tree in the church garden to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and a plaque will be put up at a later date.

