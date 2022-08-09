Underwater gannet photograph captured off Shetland wins international competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Underwater gannet photograph captured off Shetland wins international competition

By Michelle Henderson
August 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Gannet Storm photo off the coast of Shetland
The image secured the British photographer first place in the 11th season of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) nature competition. Picture taken by Henley Spiers

A photograph of a gannet diving into the water off the coast of Shetland has scooped top prize in an internationally acclaimed competition.

Renowned photographer Henley Spiers captured the underwater shot off the Isle of Noss in 2021.

It is believed the bird ploughed through the water surface at a speed of around 62mph.

The captivating image has gone onto received world-wide attention, securing first place in the 11th season of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) nature competition.

The UK-based photographer walked away with a grand prize of $120,000 prize (£98,982.96).

It is understood to be the second time the striking image has picked up a prize.

The photo Gannet Storm was taken near Shetland
The image was captured by Henley Spiers off the Isle of Noss last year.

Mr Spiers took home first place in the global underwater photographer of the year awards in the British waters wide angle category.

‘I was caught entirely by surprise’

In a statement released by HIPA on their social media page, Mr Spiers said winning first place is a “once in a lifetime achievement.”

He said: “After several years of entering without any success, I awoke to extraordinary news: my ‘Gannet Storm’ photograph has won the grand prize in the prestigious HIPA photography contest, with a nature theme for 2022.

“Without any prior warning, I was caught entirely by surprise and danced around the breakfast table in celebration, even without fully understanding what daddy had won it was easy to persuade the girls to join in this jubilant jig.”

He added: “Gannet Storm is the frame I was most inspired to capture in 2021, and to have it recognised is reassuringly heart-warming. Even so, I never dared to dream it would scoop up the top prize in HIPA, it’s a once in a lifetime achievement which I’ll be sure to savour for a long time.

Mr Spiers, who lives in Devon, is one of the most highly decorated underwater wildlife photographers in the world.

#Repost from @henleyspiersphoto ・・・Grand Prize Winner @hipaae | Nature Season 2022After several years of entering…

Posted by HIPA on Wednesday, 3 August 2022

He began his career as a diving instructor before following his passing for underwater photography to become a full-time photographer.

He has gone on to claim a host of awards and titles, including three category wins in the underwater photographer of the year, first prize in the nature photographer of the year black and white category and being crowned wildlife photographer of the year.

Nature photography at its finest

Hamdan International Photography Award is an international photography award, founded in 2011, under the patronage of the crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Mr Spiers fought off stiff competition from a sea of Arab photographers, who secured half of the winning places.

Kuwaiti photographer Majid Sultan Al Zaabi won the photographic content creators award, Qatari photographer Ali Seif Al-Din won first place in the portrait category with Egyptian photographer “Ahmed Mahmoud Abdel Azim Abdel Razek” taking home third place.

