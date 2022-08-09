Mallaig to Skye ferry suffers cancellations as it waits for vessel to return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ferry users have been asked to check ahead, after the Mallaig to Skye ferry faces cancellations until lunchtime today.

While the MV Hebrides returns to service to the Skye-Harris-Uist route, the knock on effect is that the MV Coruisk will return from Mull.

The Coruisk has been on the Oban to Craignure run while its usual vessel the MV Isle of Mull worked on the Skye-Harris-Uist route.

The Hebrides was in Greenock for a repair to its fire fighting system, the second repair to the system in a week.

A spokesman for ferry operator CalMac said: “MV Hebrides has now returned to service therefore MV Coruisk will return to this route.

“The vessel is expected to depart Craignure on Tuesday morning and resume service with the 2.20pm departing Mallaig.

“As a result, the following sailings are cancelled:

Departing Mallaig – 7.40am, 9.30am, 11.45am

Departing Armadale – 8.30am, 10.30am, 1.30pm.

“The 2.20pm departing Mallaig and 3.10pm departing Armadale remain liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.

“An update will be provided on Tuesday morning.”

He continued: “All remaining sailings will operate as per timetable.

“Cancelling or disrupting sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Canna service also liable to short notice cancellations

The service between Mallaig – Canna is also liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.

CalMac said the service was under threat in adverse weather due to pier infrastructure issues.

The spokesman continued: “We’ll keep customers informed should there be any further changes in connection to this route.

“If you’ve not already done so, download our app or follow our Twitter @CalMac_Updates so we can provide you with timely updates, with the latest information we have available.

“Alternatively, you can also sign up to our service status text updates.”