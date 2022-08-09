New research conducted in forests near Inverness reveals how different trees cope with drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New research conducted in forests near Inverness reveals how different trees cope with drought

By Ross Hempseed
August 9, 2022, 10:17 am Updated: August 9, 2022, 12:02 pm
conifer forests research
Research found monocultures were more resilient to drought than mixed-forests. Picture by Tom Ovendon

New research conducted in the forests near Inverness has shown how different conifer trees cope with drought.

The study, carried out by Stirling University, looks at both monoculture and mixed conifer and their resistance to low water levels.

While mixed-species forests can be more productive and provide a range of social, environmental and economic benefits, they are less resilient to drought.

The research comes as the UK braces for another heatwave, which has already caused environmental damage to green spaces across the country.

The Met Office forecasts that by Friday, August 12, Scotland could see temperatures in the mid-20s with little rain, which can cause trees to overheat.

Using a long-term experimental forest in Ardross, near Inverness, researchers measured the impact of a spring drought in 2012 on monocultures.

One being the Sitka spruce and the other Scots pine – compared to mixtures of the same two species growing together in different proportions.

Scots pine and Sitka spruce are two of the most economically important timber species in the UK, collectively making up 68% of all coniferous forest areas.

‘Deal with the challenges of a changing climate’

Researcher Tom Ovenden of the university’s department of biological and environmental sciences, who led the study, said: “As expected, we found evidence that Scots pine was more resistant to drought than Sitka spruce.

“However, to our surprise, monocultures of both species appeared to be more resilient to spring drought than any of the mixtures of the two species that we considered.

“As we rapidly try to adapt our forests to deal with the challenges of a changing climate, it’s important that decisions on how best to achieve this are based on robust scientific evidence.

“This work is important because it demonstrates that simply adding more tree species to a forest does not automatically increase its resilience.

“Understanding how to effectively increase forest resilience is important, as the ability of forests to sequester carbon, provide habitat for a range of species and to continue to deliver a range of ecosystems services is dependent on them being robust to climate change.”

To find out more about the upcoming heatwave across the Highland, Northern Isles, Moray and Grampian click here.

[[title]]

[[text]]

