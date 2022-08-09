‘Jesus doesn’t want us to air our dirty laundry in public’: Christians fearful of speaking out about church closures in Inverness and Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parishioners say they are fearful of speaking out about church closures across Inverness and Moray in case a last minute reprieve can be found.

After it was announced a draft plan would see 31 churches closed across the Inverness Presbytery – church goers say they will fight “tooth and nail” to keep them open.

But one prominent elder of an Inverness kirk has said many were frightened to speak out – because might change “right up to the last minute”.

‘Centuries of worship, gone’

Not wanting to be named, due to his position, the elder said: “There is a slight feeling that if we keep quiet, we might be able to save the church and keep the congregation together.”

But with more funerals than baptisms in his parish, he says the future looks bleak.

He added: “I doubt there is any way at all to keep the church building open, and the congregation will be lost. The writing is firmly on the wall. Centuries of worship, gone.

“But no one will want to speak out about it. Jesus doesn’t want us, his people, to air our dirty laundry in public.

“But, nothing will be the same again. Everyone knows that when churches merge, communities are lost.

“I have been part of a linked church before. It ended up as a very small congregation.”

In Inverness – the focus in the new plan is “mission” – and with it a move to industrial chaplaincy in shopping centres, colleges and in hospitals.

The city would reduce its number of churches, and see a specialist outreach to the poorest areas.

In Moray, parishioners of St Laurence’s Church in Forres have said it will fight the closure plan.

On social media, it said: “Our congregation was shocked to hear the news today that in the Inverness Presbytery Mission Plan it is proposed to close St Laurence Church.

“This is upsetting news for our congregation and also for the town of Forres where St Laurence is such a landmark building.

“There has been Christian worship on this site for over 700 years and the present church is a beautiful building which has been modernised recently to create meeting rooms and toilet facilities.

“The Kirk Session is challenging this decision and is in the process of preparing a response.”

‘We cannot condone church closure under any circumstance’

The Forres church declined to comment further ahead of its response to the presbytery.

However, parishioners have already made their feelings known by commenting on the post.

Ann Smernicki said: “That absolutely cannot be right! The history, the breathtaking beauty of the building and surrounding grounds alone to say nothing about the glorious inner beauty and warmth.

“The sun shining through the stained glass windows at various times during the day so special during a particular ceremony.

“Those of us who love this building, even though not regular church goers, cannot condone its closure under any circumstance whatsoever.

“It would be a travesty. This building and her congregation and dedicated minister are sacrosanct. Stop this travesty.”

Rev Mike Robertson, convener of Inverness Presbytery’s mission planning group, said: “This is a draft plan and is still to be considered by presbytery in September.

“Whilst there appears to be significant reductions, as a necessary consequence of us not having addressed these issues over recent decades, the plan does not see the church lifting its tent pegs or retreating from the area. Far from it.

“It is pruning and re-shaping to be a missional church, fit for today and the future, for growth.”