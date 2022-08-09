‘Jesus doesn’t want us to air our dirty laundry in public’: Christians fearful of speaking out about church closures in Inverness and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Jesus doesn’t want us to air our dirty laundry in public’: Christians fearful of speaking out about church closures in Inverness and Moray

By Louise Glen
August 9, 2022, 12:32 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 12:33 pm
Inverness has a number of churches on its waterfront, the Old High Church is one of 31 due to close. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Parishioners say they are fearful of speaking out about church closures across Inverness and Moray in case a last minute reprieve can be found.

After it was announced a draft plan would see 31 churches closed across the Inverness Presbytery – church goers say they will fight “tooth and nail” to keep them open.

But one prominent elder of an Inverness kirk has said many were frightened to speak out – because might change “right up to the last minute”.

‘Centuries of worship, gone’

Not wanting to be named, due to his position, the elder said: “There is a slight feeling that if we keep quiet, we might be able to save the church and keep the congregation together.”

But with more funerals than baptisms in his parish, he says the future looks bleak.

He added: “I doubt there is any way at all to keep the church building open, and the congregation will be lost. The writing is firmly on the wall. Centuries of worship, gone.

“But no one will want to speak out about it. Jesus doesn’t want us, his people, to air our dirty laundry in public.

Our congregation was shocked to hear the news today that in the Inverness Presbytery Mission Plan it is proposed to…

Posted by St Laurence Church Forres on Sunday, 7 August 2022

“But, nothing will be the same again. Everyone knows that when churches merge, communities are lost.

“I have been part of a linked church before. It ended up as a very small congregation.”

In Inverness – the focus in the new plan is “mission” – and with it a move to industrial chaplaincy in shopping centres, colleges and in hospitals.

The city would reduce its number of churches, and see a specialist outreach to the poorest areas.

In Moray, parishioners of St Laurence’s Church in Forres have said it will fight the closure plan.

On social media, it said: “Our congregation was shocked to hear the news today that in the Inverness Presbytery Mission Plan it is proposed to close St Laurence Church.

There are a number of churches on Inverness’ waterfront. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“This is upsetting news for our congregation and also for the town of Forres where St Laurence is such a landmark building.

“There has been Christian worship on this site for over 700 years and the present church is a beautiful building which has been modernised recently to create meeting rooms and toilet facilities.

“The Kirk Session is challenging this decision and is in the process of preparing a response.”

‘We cannot condone church closure under any circumstance’

The Forres church declined to comment further ahead of its response to the presbytery.

However, parishioners have already made their feelings known by commenting on the post.

Ann Smernicki said: “That absolutely cannot be right! The history, the breathtaking beauty of the building and surrounding grounds alone to say nothing about the glorious inner beauty and warmth.

“The sun shining through the stained glass windows at various times during the day so special during a particular ceremony.

“Those of us who love this building, even though not regular church goers, cannot condone its closure under any circumstance whatsoever.

St Laurence Church in Forres is one of those threatened with closure.

“It would be a travesty. This building and her congregation and dedicated minister are sacrosanct. Stop this travesty.”

Rev Mike Robertson, convener of Inverness Presbytery’s mission planning group, said: “This is a draft plan and is still to be considered by presbytery in September.

“Whilst there appears to be significant reductions, as a necessary consequence of us not having addressed these issues over recent decades, the plan does not see the church lifting its tent pegs or retreating from the area. Far from it.

“It is pruning and re-shaping to be a missional church, fit for today and the future, for growth.”

