Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash south of Dingwall

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool, south of Dingwall.

The incident happened at about 11am, with both police and fire crews called to the scene.

It is believed that two vehicles collided on the A835 between the Tore and Dingwall roundabouts.

The fire service confirmed that two casualties have been put into the care of the Scottish Ambulance service, with one man being taken to Raigmore Hospital.

The road reopened at 12.20pm.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 11.20am on Tuesday 9 August, to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A835 between Conon Bridge and the Tore roundabout, Dingwall.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed and re-opened around 12.20pm.

“One man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with minor injuries.”