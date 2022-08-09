First request-stop kiosk goes on trial on ScotRail’s Far North Line in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First request-stop kiosk goes on trial on ScotRail’s Far North Line in Highlands

By Louise Glen
August 9, 2022, 1:06 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 1:47 pm
Scotscalder request stop on the Far North Line. Picture supplied by Network Rail.
The first request-stop kiosk on the Far North Line will go on trial at Scotscalder station from Monday.

The kiosk at Scotscalder, the first of eight that will be rolled out across the Highland route, will allow passengers to access the next planned service electronically.

It brings to an end the practice of hand-signaling the driver to stop the train.

If the trial goes to plan, the other stops that will get a kiosk are Altnabreac, Kinbrace, Kildonan, Dunrobin Castle, Rogart, Invershin and Culrain.

Radio communications equipment has been upgraded at Kildonan, Muir of Ord, Invergordon and Wick.

Passengers numbers are among the lowest in the UK

The installation is part of a £5million package of investment in the line’s radio signalling system, with stations on the Far North Line benefiting from the addition of the request-stop kiosks on platforms.

Subject to the trial being successful at Scotscalder, the new system will be rolled-out over the coming months.

Due to their geographical remoteness, passengers at these stations is amongst the lowest in the UK and consequently they operate on a request to stop basis.

The new kiosks allow passengers to request an approaching train to stop at the station using a radio system to send a message to the driver’s cab requesting the train stop.

Passengers onboard wishing to leave the train at Scotscalder will continue to speak to the guard or conductor as they do at the moment.

Cara Healy, Network Rail’s development manager for the work on the Far North Line, said: “This new system will make it easier to use some of the most remote stations on our network and hopefully help encourage more people to travel into the Highlands to walk, climb, cycle and sightsee.”

‘Positive step for the route’

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “Enabling the driver to be alerted in advance to the need to stop in the station, rather than being reliant on hand-signalling, delivers a safer and more reliable system, and means that trains don’t need to slow down at stations where there are no passengers waiting.

“This will improve performance and it’s a really positive step for the operation of the route.”

If anyone has any questions or concerns in relation to the project, they can call our 24-hr helpline on 03457 11 41 41 or visit the Far North Line page on the Scotland’s Railway website.

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

