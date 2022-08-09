Italian woman rescued after struggling with ‘most difficult part’ of Ben Nevis climb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Italian woman rescued after struggling with ‘most difficult part’ of Ben Nevis climb

By Mike Merritt
August 9, 2022, 12:57 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 1:17 pm
The climber got stranded on Tower Ridge on Ben Nevis - and spent hours perched on a ledge.
The climber got stranded on Tower Ridge on Ben Nevis - and spent hours perched on a ledge.

A “terrified” woman was rescued in darkness on the UK’s highest mountain after a dramatic eight-and-a-half hour operation.

The Italian was with a climbing partner nearly 4,000ft up on Ben Nevis when she felt unable to carry on.

The pair were on Tower Ridge, but after calling for help they spent the night huddled on a ledge.

The Inverness-based coastguard search and rescue helicopter was unable to reach them because of the flying conditions, but took four members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team to the Half Way Lochan.

They then trekked to the summit and then climbed down to the stranded pair.

“The woman was terrified and cold, but the team managed to rope her and get her back up to the top. Where she had stopped was the most difficult part of the climb,” said Donald Paterson, leader of Lochaber MRT.

“Fortunately she was OK – other than being very panicky. She and her friend had to sit on a ledge for several hours.”

The team managed to finish the operation around 4.30am on Saturday.

Ben Alder call-out

Meanwhile a pair of stuck hillwalkers were rescued in darkness from another Scottish mountain last night.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team were called out to the cragfast man and woman near the top of the Long Leachas ridge on 3,766ft high Ben Alder last night.

Leader Ian Cornfoot said: “This classic scramble is in one of the most remote corners of our patch so it was a late finish for all involved with the were team back home at 2am.

“The couple were going to camp on Ben Alder, but the weather deteriorated, the visibility closed in and they got crag fast on the ridge – they knew where they were but could not go any where. They were taken down by the team and were otherwise fine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]