Peat and Diesel drummer to walk the extra mile in aid of the Leanne Fund

Peat and Diesel drummer Uilleam Macleod is swapping the stage for the open road this weekend to help raise money for charity.

The musician, known to many as “Uilly” will walk 13.4 miles across Lewis, from Tolsta to Stornoway, on Saturday to garner funds for The Leanne Fund.

The Lewis-based charitywas launched in 2009 in memory of Leanne Mitchell who died age 21 of cystic fibrosis.

Established by the Mitchell family, The Leanne Fund has become the foremost cystic fibrosis charity working with individuals and families across the Highlands, Islands and Grampian.

Mr Macleod came to know Miss Mitchell during her time with the Lewis Pipe Band.

He spoke of her bubbly character and how she was the “life and soul of the band.”

Supporting people living with Cystic Fibrosis

In a statement, posted on his Just Giving page, he said: “I’ve decided my next fundraiser will be for The Leanne Fund, a charity that does so much for kids and families who are affected and living with cystic fibrosis.

“I knew Leanne Mitchell well from her time at the Lewis Pipe Band and used to get picked up most weeks for band practice.

“Leanne was always smiling, always the life and soul of the band hall and always a great friend.”

Mr Macleod is expected to set off from Tolsta at 9am on Saturday before arriving in Stornoway around 2pm.

He has already smashed his £1,000 fundraising target.

Chrisetta Mitchell, development manager for The Leanne Fund thanked Mr Macleod for his efforts in helping meet the demand for support.

She said: “The Leanne Fund are touched that Uilleam is taking time out of his busy band schedule to fundraise in memory of Leanne.

“We are seeing unprecedented demand for our services due to the current cost of living crisis and are so grateful to supporters like Uilleam for raising vital funds to ensure more children and families can access the support they need whenever it is needed.

“We’d like to wish him all the best with his fundraiser on Saturday and would encourage the community to show him their support as he passes through each village on his way to Stornoway.”