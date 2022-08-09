Peat and Diesel drummer to walk the extra mile in aid of the Leanne Fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peat and Diesel drummer to walk the extra mile in aid of the Leanne Fund

By Michelle Henderson
August 9, 2022, 4:55 pm
Peat and Diesel drummer Uilly Macleod, pictures here with his bandmates Boydie MacLeod (left) and Innes Scott (right), with walk more than 13 miles to raise money in support of The Leanne Fund. Picture by Sandy McCook
Peat and Diesel drummer Uilleam Macleod is swapping the stage for the open road this weekend to help raise money for charity.

The musician, known to many as “Uilly” will walk 13.4 miles across Lewis, from Tolsta to Stornoway, on Saturday to garner funds for The Leanne Fund.

The Lewis-based charitywas launched in 2009 in memory of Leanne Mitchell who died age 21 of cystic fibrosis.

Established by the Mitchell family, The Leanne Fund has become the foremost cystic fibrosis charity working with individuals and families across the Highlands, Islands and Grampian.

Mr Macleod came to know Miss Mitchell during her time with the Lewis Pipe Band.

He spoke of her bubbly character and how she was the “life and soul of the band.”

Supporting people living with Cystic Fibrosis

In a statement, posted on his Just Giving page, he said: “I’ve decided my next fundraiser will be for The Leanne Fund, a charity that does so much for kids and families who are affected and living with cystic fibrosis.

Mr Macleod will walk from Tolsta to Stornoway (pictured) on Saturday, covering 13.4miles.

“I knew Leanne Mitchell well from her time at the Lewis Pipe Band and used to get picked up most weeks for band practice.

“Leanne was always smiling, always the life and soul of the band hall and always a great friend.”

Mr Macleod is expected to set off from Tolsta at 9am on Saturday before arriving in Stornoway around 2pm.

He has already smashed his £1,000 fundraising target.

Chrisetta Mitchell, development manager for The Leanne Fund thanked Mr Macleod for his efforts in helping meet the demand for support.

She said: “The Leanne Fund are touched that Uilleam is taking time out of his busy band schedule to fundraise in memory of Leanne.

“We are seeing unprecedented demand for our services due to the current cost of living crisis and are so grateful to supporters like Uilleam for raising vital funds to ensure more children and families can access the support they need whenever it is needed.

“We’d like to wish him all the best with his fundraiser on Saturday and would encourage the community to show him their support as he passes through each village on his way to Stornoway.”

